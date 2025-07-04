"WE ARE UPP"- Black Clover anime sequel announcement has fans jumping for joy

The anime world has been quite enthused lately, and for good reason, too! We have just had confirmation that Black Clover will be back for season 2. For many, this is not just a reappearing anime, but rather a reward for long-term support. The timing is fitting as the manga is now entering its final arc, allowing Studio Pierrot a lot of content to work with.

The official announcement serves as a time of celebration as an age-long wait for the anime comes to an end. Widely seen as one of shonen anime’s most underrated series, Black Clover is poised for a triumphant return that fans have long dreamed of.

The official confirmation of the Black Clover anime sequel

Black Clover season 2 is confirmed officially. This was verified when a listing for the show was spotted on Shueisha's official website. Studio Pierrot will be returning to the helm for the second season of the anime series. The first anime consisted of 170 episodes and it ran from 2017 to 2021.

This series has finished the Elf Reincarnation arc, and then it was put on hiatus not due to negative overanalysis but because of catching up to the manga. Rather than relying on filler, Studio Pierrot chose to maintain the story's quality by going on hiatus.

This decision preserved narrative integrity and gave the manga time to progress. Even though there is no scheduled release date, some industry experts are of the view that season 2 may not air until 2026 since Pierrot is currently occupied with other major projects such as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Fan reactions reach peak excitement

Social media reactions to the news put Black Clover on the trending list all over the world in just a few hours. Fans tweeted their happiness about the long wait and called it the best news of the year.

"WE ARE UPP," a tweet read.

"THE HAPPIEST I COULD POSSIBLY BE," said one fan.

"Was doing homework and took a break just to see the best news ever," said another fan.

"FINALLY THE LIGHT AT THE END OF THE LONG DARL TUNNEL," exclaimed one fan.

Many anime fans asserted that the series's most lasting legacy was its music, and that that was why the opening and ending themes were so popular. Veteran fans of the show felt vindicated that their grind had been worth it, and that the anime was at last receiving its due, sparking a resurgence in debate about Black Clover as an underrated shonen.

"LITERALLY TEARING UP IN JOY RN WHAT A DAY TO BE ALIVE," exclaimed another fan.

"Just when ima about read the manga they decided to announce for the 2nd season bruuu but.... IM SO HAPPPYYY ITS BEEN SO LONG i can't wait," stated one fan.

"I’ve never cried so much after years of rooting for it," stated another fan.

Final thoughts

More than just another anime follow-up, Black Clover season 2 is evidence that devoted fan bases can keep popular shows going during challenging times. There is now a storm of enthusiasm awaiting Asta's homecoming as a result of the five-year wait.

The official confirmation alone has rekindled the Black Clover craze, but fans will have to wait for the real release. With this announcement, Studio Pierrot proves that it is not going to speed up production and will instead provide quality adaptations only when the original material is ready.

