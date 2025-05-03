10 anime characters who can shred Lucius from Black Clover

Lucius Zogratis, Black Clover’s final antagonist, is a near-invincible force with Soul and Time Magic, hosting the devil Astaroth and declaring himself the “Wizard King of Judgment.” His power to foresee the future, manipulate souls, and bend time makes him godlike within his universe.

However, across the anime multiverse, far greater beings exist—reality-warpers, universe-busters, and concept-level entities whose abilities render Lucius's magic meaningless. While he may dominate in his world, against these cosmic titans, his godhood would crumble. These ten characters prove that even the mightiest in one universe can be powerless in the face of a higher-tier existence.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Goku, Saitama, and 8 other anime characters who can shred Lucius from Black Clover

1) Goku from Dragon Ball Super

Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

Ultra Instinct Goku embodies combat perfection, moving without thought and beyond prediction. While Black Clover’s Lucius Zogratis can foresee the future with Time Magic, Goku's speed surpasses time perception, rendering such foresight useless. His universe-level power, shown in clashes with Beerus, would instantly overwhelm Lucius’s defenses.

Even Lucius’s Soul Magic would likely fail, as Goku’s immense ki grants strong spiritual resistance. In a clash of speed, power, and instinct, Goku would obliterate the self-proclaimed god of Black Clover before Lucius could even react.

2) Saitama from One Punch Man

Saitama in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama, the caped baldy, parodies power scaling by breaking all limits, instantly copying techniques, growing endlessly stronger, and even time-traveling through sheer physical strength. Against Black Clover’s Lucius Zogratis, his Soul and Time Magic would be useless. Saitama's Serious Punch could effortlessly shatter Lucius’s defenses, including soul manipulation and time barriers.

Most critically, Saitama has shown immunity to reality manipulation and dimensional limits, bypassing them with sheer strength. Even if Lucius foresaw his defeat with Time Magic, he’d be helpless to stop the inevitable: one effortless punch ending the so-called god of Black Clover.

3) Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen

Satoru Gojo (Image my MAPPA Studios)

Gojo’s Limitless technique creates an infinite barrier, making him untouchable—something even Black Clover’s Lucius Zogratis would struggle to bypass. His Six Eyes grant perfect jujutsu control, while Hollow Purple erases matter at an atomic level, likely bypassing Lucius’s magical defenses.

Gojo’s Domain Expansion, Infinite Void, paralyzes opponents by flooding them with infinite information, potentially overwhelming even Lucius’s enhanced mind. Though both exhibit a god complex, Gojo backs his up with near-invincible abilities. In a clash of magic and cursed energy, Lucius’s godhood would crumble before Gojo’s overwhelming technique and intellect.

4) Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Rimuru Tempest (Image via Rimuru Tempest)

End-game, Rimuru becomes a multiversal being whose powers utterly eclipse Black Clover’s Lucius Zogratis. As a True Dragon, Rimuru wields Ultimate Skills like "Beelzebub" to devour magic and souls, nullifying Lucius’s Soul Magic. "Uriel" grants absolute defense, while "Raphael" offers superior analysis beyond Lucius’s Time Magic.

Most devastating is "Turn Null," which manipulates the primordial energy of creation. Rimuru exists across universes, making him immune to standard defeat. Against such overwhelming reality-warping might, Lucius's godhood means nothing—he faces an entity who redefines existence itself.

5) Anos Voldigoad from The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Anos Voldigoad (Image via Silver Link)

Anos, the reincarnated Demon King, counters Black Clover’s Lucius Zogratis with overwhelming supremacy. His resurrection ability makes Lucius’s killing blows pointless, while his sword Venuzdonoa erases targets on all levels, bypassing any defense.

Anos can nullify spells, break dimensional barriers, and wield the "Source of Destruction" to erase concepts like Lucius’s bond with Astaroth or Time Magic. He even surpasses Lucius in time manipulation, moving freely through stopped time and resurrecting from temporal erasure. Lucius’s godhood crumbles before Anos’s absolute dominance over life, death, time, and existence itself.

6) Madoka Kaname from Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Madoka Kaname (Image via Shaft and Aniplex)

After her ascension, Madoka becomes a multiversal concept—"The Law of Cycles"—existing across all timelines, making Black Clover’s Lucius Zogratis’s Time Magic useless. As a non-physical entity, she's immune to Soul Magic and can rewrite universal laws, potentially erasing Lucius’s powers and severing his bond with Astaroth.

While Lucius controls souls within one world, Madoka governs reality across infinite universes. Her transcendent existence makes any magical attack meaningless. Faced with a being who shapes existence itself, Lucius’s self-proclaimed godhood would dissolve into utter irrelevance.

7) Alucard from Hellsing Ultimate

Alucard (Image via Gonzo)

Alucard’s immortality and absorption of millions of souls make him nearly impossible to destroy—an overwhelming challenge for Black Clover’s Lucius Zogratis. His Release State Zero unleashes a vast army of souls, potentially overpowering Lucius’s defenses despite Time Magic foresight. Alucard's extreme regeneration resists even soul-based attacks.

Most critically, after absorbing Schrödinger, he enters a quantum state—existing everywhere and nowhere simultaneously. This omnipresence nullifies Lucius’s Time Magic, as prediction becomes meaningless. Against a being who transcends space, time, and death, Lucius’s godhood would collapse under Alucard’s paradoxical existence.

8) Kaguya Otsutsuki from Naruto

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Pierrot)

As the origin of chakra, Kaguya possesses near-limitless power that would overwhelm Black Clover’s Lucius Zogratis. Her All-Killing Ash Bones destroy on a cellular level, bypassing magical defenses. With the ability to create and control deadly dimensions—lava, gravity, or ice—she could trap Lucius in hostile realms.

Her Infinite Tsukuyomi might ensnare him in eternal illusion, while her time-space manipulation rivals his Time Magic. Kaguya’s instant portals and unpredictable dimensional shifts would outmaneuver Lucius’s foresight, leaving his godhood shattered by a being who controls reality itself.

9) Aizen Sousuke from Bleach

Sousuke Aizen (Image via Pierrot)

In a clash with Black Clover's Lucius, Aizen’s Hogyoku-enhanced form presents a terrifying challenge. His spiritual pressure alone could erase magical attacks, while Kyoka Suigetsu’s perfect hypnosis would distort Lucius’s perception, nullifying his Time Magic foresight.

Even if Lucius counters once, Aizen’s adaptive evolution ensures he rapidly overcomes threats, growing stronger each time. Combined with near-immortality and illusions that blur reality, Aizen defies prediction and destruction. Against such an ever-evolving force, Lucius—despite his godlike status in Black Clover—would struggle to maintain control over the battle.

10) Eri from My Hero Academia

Eri (Image via Bones)

In Black Clover, Eri’s Rewind Quirk poses a unique threat to Lucius. Despite being a child, her power can revert a person to a previous state, potentially erasing Lucius’s magic or even his existence. With assistance, a single touch could strip him of Astaroth, undoing his devil-host transformation.

While Lucius manipulates time to foresee the future, Eri restores the past, creating a poetic irony. Her Quirk could dismantle his godlike powers, making her an unexpected yet devastating counter to one of Black Clover’s most formidable villains. Future time provides no defense against someone who can simply erase that future entirely.

Conclusion

Lucius Zogratis may be the peak of power in Black Clover, wielding Soul and Time Magic with devilish might, but the anime multiverse is full of beings on far grander scales. Universe-busters like Goku, reality-warpers like Giorno, and concept-level entities like Madoka eclipse him with ease.

Though Lucius calls himself a god among men, these ten characters would remind him that his divinity crumbles before powers that defy logic, time, and even existence itself. His Time Magic might show him his downfall, but foresight means nothing when you're up against beings who exist beyond the very rules of his magic.

