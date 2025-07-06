Black Clover anime season 2 announces 2026 release with PV and visual at Anime Expo 2025

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, Crunchyroll's Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2025 announced the production of Black Clover anime season 2 under Studio Pierrot with a teaser promotional video and a visual. According to the video's description, the series is set to return in 2026. The company labels the new season as "Season 2," not season 5.

Black Clover anime is based on the shonen manga series, written and illustrated by Yuki Tabata. The series was initially serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, and later it was moved to Jump GIGA. Studio Pierrot was in charge of the show's animation production, releasing 170-episode TV anime, a film, and many OSTs.

Black Clover anime season 2 trailer's video description confirms the 2026 release window

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, Crunchyroll streamed a promotional video, announcing the return of the anime adaptation of Yuki Tabata's shonen manga series. According to the video's description, Black Clover anime season 2 will be released in 2026. The series will exclusively stream on Crunchyroll.

While the video's description reveals the 2026 release window, the actual trailer doesn't show the date. The Black Clover anime season 2 trailer begins with a refresher of Asta's journey so far. Eventually, the video showcases the newly released visual, featuring Asta in his Devil Union form with Liebe, wielding the Demon-Slasher katana. The video also has a tagline, "Witness the new legend."

As fans would already know, the announcement of Black Clover anime season 2 was earlier leaked from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine 32's leaks. The magazine featured a full-sized color illustration of the male protagonist, Asta, in his Devil-Union form. Now, with the latest announcements, the anime's return is confirmed.

Furthermore, the Black Clover anime season 2 has a Japanese Kick-Off edition visual, which uses the color red instead of the gray used in the English version. Both visuals show Asta's Devil Union Form. Additionally, the anime's official X handle has shared a comment from Yuki Tabata.

"It has been decided that a new season of the long-awaited Black Clover anime will be produced!!! I am so happy that the new season will be sandwiched between an incredibly passionate movie!! Thanks to all of you, this year marks the 10th anniversary of Black Clover!! We will continue to make it even more exciting. Thanks to the incredible production team, the anime has been made even more powerful, and I hope that fans all over Japan and the world will enjoy it!!"

Although it hasn't been announced yet, Black Clover anime season 2 will likely show the previous cast members reprising their roles. The anime stars Gakuto Kajiwara as Asta, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Yuno, Kana Yuki as Noelle, Junichi Suwabe as Yami, and others. Studio Pierrot will be in charge of the show's production.

