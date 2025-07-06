Mushoku Tensei season 3 confirms 2026 premiere with first trailer

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, the Crunchyroll industry panel at Anime Expo 2025 unveiled the first promotional video for Mushoku Tensei season 3, confirming the sequel's 2026 release window. The teaser trailer gives a glimpse of the upcoming installment and reveals the primary staff.

Produced by Studio Bind, the Mushoku Tensei season 3 serves as a direct sequel to the previous installment, which released 24 episodes in two parts. The first part aired 12 episodes from July 2023 to September 2023, while the second installment released 12 episodes from April 2024 to July 2024. The series itself is based on Rifujin na Magonote and Shirotaka's light novel series.

Mushoku Tensei season 3 trailer reveals the 2026 release window

According to the latest announcements at Crunchyroll's Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2025, on Sunday, July 6, 2025 (July 5, 2025, in the USA), Mushoku Tensei season 3 will be released in 2026. An exact release date will be revealed later. The announcement was accompanied by a promotional video, featuring Rudeus and other important characters from the series.

The first Mushoku Tensei season 3 trailer begins with a scene where Rudeus spends peaceful time with his family—Sylphiette, Roxy, his daughter Lucy, born to Sylphy, his mother, Zenith, servant Lilia, and sisters Aisha and Norn.

Additionally, the PV features intense battle scenes, where powerful characters appear, including Orsted. Furthermore, the trailer teases the return of Eris Boreas, who will play a pivotal role in the third installment. The official website and X handle have shared the trailer for fans after it was screened at Anime Expo 2025.

Rudeus in the trailer (Image via Studio Bind)

Mushoku Tensei season 3 will be available on Crunchyroll, where the first two installments can be streamed as well. Information regarding the third installment's Japanese broadcast schedule will be announced in due time. Along with this announcement, the key staff members are revealed.

Ryosuke Shibuya continues as the director for the third season at Studio Bind. Ryosuke-san had replaced Hiroki Hirano as the director in the previous installment. On the other hand, Sanae Shimada and Ryota Furukawa are in charge of character designs, with music from Yoshiaki Fujisawa. More cast members will be announced later.

In the previous season, Rudeus happily settled down and tasted the happiness of having a family, until he was struck with grief when he lost his father, Paul, in a battle to save his mother, Zenith. However, Rudeus still trudged on with his family. The turbulent story will continue with Mushoku Tensei season 3, which will begin the adaptation from volume 13 of the original light novel series. The new season will unfold exciting drama and adventure for Rudeus.

