Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 4 is set to premiere in 2026 on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. The official staff confirmed this via a teaser visual at the Anime Expo 2025's second day in Los Angeles, the USA, on July 4, 2025. Comments from author Tite Kubo, director Hikaru Murata, and the general director, Tomohisa Taguchi, have also arrived.

Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 4 is the final installment of the Thousand-year Blood War arc's adaptation. The series serves as an adaptation of Tite Kubo's magnum opus, Bleach. The fourth installment is also a direct sequel to the previous part, which aired 14 episodes from October 2024 to December 2024.

Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 4 visual reveals Ichigo Kurosaki's Horn of Salvation form

On Friday, July 4, 2025, a special panel was held for the series at Anime Expo 2025. During the event, the official staff unveiled a key visual and announced that Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 4 will be released in 2026. However, an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

The Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 4 visual showcases Ichigo Kurosaki's new form, which he awakens against Yhwach at Wahrwelt. The form is commonly called the Horn of Salvation, a name given due to Ichigo's unique appearance. In this form, Ichigo melds with his inner Hollow with Quincy powers, awakening new combat potential.

Furthermore, the anime's official site and X account have shared special comments from author Tite Kubo, general director Tomohisa Taguchi, and director Hikaru Murata. Regarding the fourth season, Kubo says:

"I'm sure there are many fans who thought, 'Will it be broadcast this year?' but it will be next year. Please wait a little longer until next year. I think we can make it a good one."

Tomohisa Taguchi says he has nothing more to say at this point. However, the general director urges fans to look forward to the "final chapter." On the other hand, Hikaru Murata mentions that every staff member is working hard on the production, racking their brains to ensure the end product meets fans' expectations.

However, Hikaru-san refrained from sharing details about the content for Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 4. Furthermore, Kubo stated that the final part will have more original scenes than the previous installments. In fact, those original additions will bring new discoveries.

The staff members for Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 4 include Hikaru Murata as the director at Pierrot Films, Tomohisa Taguchi as the general director and the series composer, with Masaki Hiramatsu. Masashi Kudo is the character designer, while Shiro Sagisu is the show's music composer.

Ichigo Kurosaki, as seen in the final part's announcement video (Image via Pierrot Films)

The final part will resume the adaptation of Tite Kubo's manga from chapter 661 and showcase the epic finale, with the Soul Reapers' last ditch against Yhwach and the remaining Schutzstaffel members. The finale will resolve the major conflict and show Ichigo Kurosaki taking on Yhwach.

