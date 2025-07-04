The Apothecary Diaries anime sequel confirmed with PV

On Friday, July 4, 2025, soon after the conclusion of The Apothecary Diaries season 2, the anime announced that a sequel season for the series had been greenlit. This anime made this announcement with a super teaser promotional video.

The Apothecary Diaries, written by Natsu Hyuuga and illustrated by Touko Shino, is a Japanese light novel serialized on the Shousetsuka ni Narou website since 2011. TOHO Animation Studios and OLM later picked up the series for an anime adaptation, releasing two seasons of television anime.

The Apothecary Diaries unveils new super teaser PV

On Friday, July 4, 2025, the broadcast of The Apothecary Diaries episode 48, titled The Beginning, saw the anime conclude its second season. Soon after, the anime's staff announced the decision to produce a sequel anime to the series. This announcement was unveiled with a super teaser promotional video.

The promotional video opened with a scene where Jinshi received a note from Loulan. According to her, the contents of the note may reflect events that could happen in the country. Jinshi could not believe what he was set to witness. Just then, the promotional video notified fans that the story was set to continue.

Loulan as seen in The Apothecary Diaries (Image via TOHO Animation Studios, OLM)

Soon after, the promotional video revealed a few exchanges between Jinshi and Maomao, giving fans an idea about the sequel anime's story.

Just as Maomao asked Jinshi if she could be of some help to him, Jinshi addressed the severe damage in the northern farming villages. Maomao added that if the damages were to continue, it would bring more hardships to the people in the area. That's when the anime revealed that the sequel will see the story continue in a new land. Evidently, the new location is set to be someplace with lots of wheat fields.

Jinshi as seen in The Apothecary Diaries (Image via TOHO Animation Studios, OLM)

While the new anime season will feature challenging cases one after another, the main plot, at least at the start, is going to be about the severe damage to farming villages. And from the sound of it, it seems like the problem will present itself as a naturally occurring event caused due to grasshoppers. Regardless, Maomao is set to investigate it, hoping to unfold the answer to the new mystery.

The anime also revealed congratulatory comments from the original author, Natsu Hyuuga, and voice actors of Maomao (Aoi Yuuki) and Jinshi (Takeo Ootsuka), all of whom expressed their delight at the anime announcing its sequel season.

