Does Jinshi love Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries? Relationship explained

The Apothecary Diaries captivates with a story of court intrigue and mysteries set in an alternate world based on Imperial China. At the center of it all is the odd couple, the sharp apothecary Maomao and the powerful eunuch Jinshi, who manages the rear palace.

Ad

Their romance has been a topic of much discussion among fans as to whether Jinshi really does love Maomao. The answer is yes, Jinshi does love Maomao, but their love story unfolds as a slow-burn romance that breaks many of the courtly rules and social expectations.

Note: The article contains spoilers, and the opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Jinshi's deep affection in The Apothecary Diaries

Jinshi, Maomao, and Lihaku as seen in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation Studio and OLM)

Jinshi’s love for Maomao is evident in his continued interest in her. Jinshi often gets sullen around Maomao as a result of her aloof attitude. She does not treat him like other court officials and nobles, as he expected, nor does she act fawning or apologetic around him, which is exactly what he craves.

Ad

Trending

As Maomao is oblivious to him, he is drawn more and more to her. Eventually, he falls in love and shows it in his wish to protect her and go against court protocols to help her. Jinshi is seen to love Maomao as he keeps inviting her to his office whenever he needs an apothecary.

Not only because he needs one but because he likes to have her around. He shows visible anger when other men approach her, and even asks her about her safety and comfort. He also risks his position to protect her, showing how far he has fallen for her.

Ad

Also read: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 22: Truths unveiled as rebellion reaches its devastating climax

Maomao’s subtle journey toward love

Jinshi and Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation Studio and OLM)

Maomao’s feelings develop differently. When the series starts, she is focused on her job as an apothecary and the mysteries surrounding the Imperial court, so she is not fully aware of Jinshi’s feelings. She is too aware of the large social divide between them and too practical to even entertain the idea of a romance.

Ad

However, throughout The Apothecary Diaries, her behavior changes subtly to reveal developing feelings. This is especially true when it comes to Jinshi’s well-being.

In the case where he was involved in a conspiracy, Maomao also takes care of him and isn't only seen to respect him but to also open up more often and be jealous when another woman tries to talk to him. She may be cold and distant, but shows him care that goes beyond a servant-master respect.

Ad

Also read: The Apothecary Diaries's original concept is nothing like the present version (& the change makes sense)

The unconventional nature of their bond

Jinshi and Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation Studio and OLM)

The Jinshi and Maomao romance in The Apothecary Diaries is so interesting because it’s so different. Their romance is between a man with a handicap and a servant, which should never happen. However, they have such good chemistry and respect for each other that they end up forming a much deeper bond.

Ad

Their romance unfolds through joint investigations, understanding looks, and earned trust, rather than sweeping romantic moments. It makes their romance feel earned and special, not just an accident of plot.

Also read: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21: Maomao survives deathtrap in Taibon

Conclusion

Jinshi and Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation Studio and OLM)

The Jinshi and Maomao relationship in The Apothecary Diaries is one of the best and most developed romances in modern anime and light novels. Jinshi’s pure love for Maomao and her emerging feelings promise a long-lasting relationship between the two. Their unorthodox courtship through mutual respect, intellect, and genuine care for each other promises a long future.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More