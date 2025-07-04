Gate anime sequel announced for production

On Friday, July 4, 2025, the anime platform Oshi announced that the Gate anime will be receiving a new sequel anime called Gate 2: Tides of Conflict to celebrate the original anime's 10th anniversary. The new anime will be based on the novel series' "Season 2" novels.

Gate, written by Takumi Yanai and illustrated by Daisuke Izuka, is a light novel series that was originally published by AlphaPolis. In due time, the series achieved widespread acclaim, surpassing 7.3 million copies in circulation. The light novel was later picked up by A-1 Pictures for an anime adaptation, releasing two anime seasons. The franchise's new anime will be animated by Studio M2.

Gate 2: Tides of Conflict unveils character concept lineup

The anime will focus on the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force in a new story, which will revisit the richly layered world fans have come to love.

As part of this announcement, the anime revealed the preliminary character concept lineup for five characters designed by renowned artist Shigeru Fujita. The five characters are called Tokushima Hajime, Goro Edajima, Primera Luna Avion, Odette Ze Nebula, and Shura No Arch.

Tokushima Hajime is a Chief Petty Officer working under Captain Edajima Goro in the JMSDF. Meanwhile, Primera Luna Avion is the princess of Tinae, Odette Ze Nebula is the guardian and navigator of the warship Odell, and Shura No Arch is the captain of the pirate ship Arch. Both Odette and Shura are friends of Primera.

According to the website, all designs are still under development and could be altered during production.

Gate season 2 light novel visual (Image via AlphaPolis)

As for the staff members, Director Toru Takahashi is set to helm the series at Studio M2. He will be joined by Tatsuhiko Urahata as the writer, who will be reprising his role from the first anime. Lastly, as mentioned above, Shigeru Fujita will be the Character Designer. The anime is being produced by GENCO, Kasagi Labo, and Oshi.

Oshi added that the fans will be able to actively contribute to the anime and witness exclusive behind-the-scenes content through its platform. The platform also revealed that the anime is currently working on a teaser visual and animation to be unveiled next year. More details about the same will be revealed later.

