One Punch Man season 3 unveils visuals for President Ugly, Homeless Emperor, and Black Sperm

On Friday, July 4, 2025, One Punch Man season 3 unveiled the character visuals for three Dragon-level mysterious beings— President Ugly, Homeless Emperor, and Black Sperm. Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryosue Shirakawa drew the new character visuals for the anime's upcoming season.

Since One Punch Man season 3 unveiled its special announcement video in February 2024, the anime's staff has been releasing new character visuals on the first Friday of every month. After releasing 14 hero visuals, the series is now unveiling monster visuals, having already revealed nine.

One Punch Man season 3 unveils three new monster visuals

On Friday, July 4, 2025, the official website of the One Punch Man anime released the monster visuals for the Dragon-level mysterious beings, President Ugly, Homeless Emperor, and Black Sperm.

As for President Ugly's visual, the monster has yet to appear in the anime. Hence, as far as its character design is concerned, there is nothing to compare it with other than the manga illustrations themselves.

While the visual indeed looks good, one can argue that the monster looked far more grotesque in the manga. Meanwhile, in the anime, it seems like the character designer has focused more on making the monster's face look symmetrical than menacing. The monster visual was drawn by Shinjiro Kuroda.

Similar to President Ugly, Homeless Emperor has also yet to appear in the anime. Therefore, there is no reference to compare the monster's character design other than the illustrations from the manga.

When compared with the manga illustrations, the Homeless Emperor's character design looks perfect. The only differences that can be noticed are some of the color choices made by the character designer. In the manga, the monster is known to wear a light pink tracksuit and a green cape tied around his neck. However, for One Punch Man season 3, he has been designed to wear an orange tracksuit and a beige cape. The monster visual was drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa.

As for Black Sperm's character visual, it seems like his design has pretty much remained the same as in the second season. The only difference between the two character designs might be that the new design is stepping away from the monster's humanoid features and focusing more on its simplistic features.

The monster visual was drawn by Ryosuke Shirakawa. Fans can expect One Punch Man season 3 to reveal its next batch of monster visuals on either August 1 or 8, 2025.

