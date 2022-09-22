One Punch Man chapter 171 raw scans: The return of Rover and Black Sperm

The long-awaited One Punch Man chapter 171 is a couple of days away from being released. Since the Monster Association arc ended a few weeks ago, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting for any kind of update about their favorite series. Their patience has finally been rewarded, as the raw scans of the new upcoming chapter were released a few hours ago.

Based on the scans, One Punch Man chapter 171 will mark the return of Overgrown Rover, this time in an adorable miniature form. Black Sperm, who survived his last encounter with Metal Bat, will also be making an appearance in this upcoming chapter. Continue reading to learn more about the revelations given to us by the raw scans.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for One Punch Man chapter 171.

King is as intimidating as ever in One Punch Man chapter 171

The cover image of this chapter depicts Tatsumaki in a punk rock outfit. The Esper can be seen with an entirely new hairstyle, as well as a mesh shirt and a pair of baggy pants. Regardless of the nature of her outfit, the green-haired woman appears to be displaying her powerful psychic abilities.

One Punch Man chapter 171 begins with a group of new A-class heroes going to Saitama’s apartment to intimidate him. They can be seen acting overconfident and even mocking the bald hero. Unfortunately for them, the one who opens the door is King, who is capable of making the youngsters shake with just one look.

Pig God as seen in the series (Image via Studio Madhouse)

The chapter continues elsewhere, overlooking the rubble of what used to be Z-City, where fans can see Black Sperm hiding amongst the rocks. The villain is distressed due to the hero Pig God looking around the debris for surviving members of the Monster Association. Above, a helicopter can be seen, with members of the Hero Association asking the man to return to the hospital.

When Pig God refuses to comply, a new individual emerges from the helicopter, the 35th A-class hero, Air. The man mocks the S-class heroes, saying that their status and hubris are what caused them to lose against Garou. He challenges Pig God to a fight, which is interrupted by a weakened Evil Natural Water, who shoots a stream of water at Air, puncturing his neck.

Natural Evil Water will also appear in One Punch Man chapter 171 (Image via Shueisha)

Pig God absorbs the remains of the villain, which causes him severe internal damage. Nonetheless, the S-class hero asks the Hero Association workers to help Air before him. Black Sperm uses the confusion created to escape. The villain believes he is safe, only to see Saitama looking for his belongings amongst the debris of his former building.

Black Sperm knows Saitama is the one who defeated Garou and curses his luck for encountering the most powerful hero. Suddenly, Genos notices movement in the rocks nearby. Fearing that an enemy is going to attack them, the android catches the mysterious being, which ends up being a small, weakened Rover.

Black Sperm believes that the heroes are about to kill the small creature and decides to run away, thanking Rover for acting as a distraction. However, Saitama and Genos do not harm the small animal, surprising the villain. One Punch Man chapter 171’s raw scans end with Black Sperm approaching Saitama looking for shelter.

Speculations

Saitama fighting Rover (Image via Shueisha)

Most fans of the franchise believed Black Sperm to be dead after being destroyed by Metal Bat during the war against the Monster Association. His appearance is a surprise, although fans still cannot say if it is a pleasant one or not. The villain does not have any other options than asking Saitama for shelter, meaning that he might turn over a new leaf to obtain the hero’s help.

Nevertheless, Rover will be the star of One Punch Man chapter 171 once the chapter comes out. Regardless of size, the creature acts more like Saitama’s pet than an imposing monster. Saitama is as happy to be reunited with his monstrous puppy as fans are on seeing its adorable appearance.

It is still unclear if Black Sperm and Rover will become part of Saitama’s ever-growing group of friends, but it seems that they likely will. If this is the case, fans can expect to see a lot more from these former villains in the future.

Final thoughts

Rover and Black Sperm will join Saitama's group after One Punch Man chapter 171 (Image via J.C. Staff)

After the intense and long battle Saitama and Garou partook in, One Punch Man chapter 171 will give fans a break before the new evil is introduced later in the series. The return of Black Sperm and Rover could be a chance for the series to continue the trend of Saitama helping his enemies become better individuals, as was the case with Garou.

It is also still unclear if any of the high-ranking members of the Monster Association are still alive. Still, after seeing three former members still breathing in One Punch Man chapter 171, the possibility cannot be overlooked.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far