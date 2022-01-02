5 One Punch Man villains who were surprisingly strong

One Punch Man is one of the most popular modern shonen manga and anime series that has garnered fans from all over the world. The top-tier animated action sequences along with the well-timed comedy makes this a very good show.

Since the protagonist is ridiculously strong, there are very few villains who are perceived to be strong. This article has compiled a list of a few villains who are surprisingly strong.

Note: The list is in no particular order and was left to the opinions of the writer.

Some villains who were surprisingly strong in One Punch Man

1) Sea King

The Sea King in One Punch Man didn’t really have a build up which made it seem like he was one of those villains who would be immediately obliterated by an A Class Hero. But he was so strong that he was comfortably able to beat Genos, who is an S class hero. Even Genos couldn't keep up against the Sea King and was almost killed. But Saitama just made it in time and killed the creature in one punch.

2) Boros

When Boros was introduced as a strong villain in One Punch Man he surprised the entire fanbase. He was the main villain of Season 1 and Saitama didn’t expect him to put up a fight.

Boros just dusted himself off when Saitama punched him for the first time. Boros took two punches from the Caped Baldy making him a villain who was surprisingly strong. Even Saitama admitted this towards the end of the episode in One Punch Man.

3) Black Sperm

The Black Sperm didn’t seem like a strong villain when they were shown in season 2 of One Punch Man. The villain is so strong that it was able to injure Atomic Samurai in just a single hit. Atomic Samurai is an extremely strong S class hero who is very well known for his swordsmanship. Golden form was able to beat Tatsumaki in an instant.

4) Gouketsu

Gouketsu was introduced in the second season of One Punch Man. When the Monsters Association made their move, Gouketsu made it to the martial arts tournament where he beat the runner up. Gouketsu was an exceptionally strong martial arts practitioner who had taken monster cells to improve his strength and overall abilities. He was far stronger than he seemed, as he beat the A class heroes with ease.

5) Psykos

This character from One Punch Man is also an esper just like Tatsumaki. She is one of the main antagonists in the Monsters Association arc. She is the military advisor of the Monsters Association and is a friend of Fubuki as well. She is powerful enough to break free from Tatsumaki’s restraints, a feat possible only by a few.

