The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 24 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 24 will serve as the season finale, concluding the stronghold siege's dramatic aftermath. After the death of Shishou and Shenmei, the sacrifice of Loulan, and the exposure of the thirty-year political conspiracy, unresolved mysteries remain.

Ad

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 24 will air on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST on Nippon TV. Fans from around the world will all be able to stream the last episode of the series on Crunchyroll a few hours later.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 24: Release date and time

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Imahe via TOHO Animation Studio and OLM)

Japanese audiences can watch The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 24 on their screens at 11:40 pm JST on July 4, 2025. The Japanese audience alone can access this schedule. For other regions, the release time will vary. Here are the scheduled times in different time zones:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday July 4, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday July 4, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday July 4, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday July 4, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday July 4, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday July 4, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday July 4, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday July 5, 2025 1:10 am

Ad

Ad

Also read: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 22: Truths unveiled as rebellion reaches its devastating climax

Where to watch The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 24?

Suirei as seen in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 23 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

Japanese TV networks Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax will broadcast The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 24 at its official time slot in Japan. Some regional channels may show the episode at various times. Japanese streaming platforms, including ABEMA Premium and Anime Store, among others, offer access to the episode.

Ad

International audiences can stream The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 24 through Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours following the Japanese broadcast. The Apothecary Diaries is also available on Netflix but requires a subscription.

Also read: The Apothecary Diaries's original concept is nothing like the present version (& the change makes sense)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 23 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Episode 23 concluded the stronghold siege with Jinshi confronting Shishou, who appeared wielding a feifa but was ultimately killed by Jinshi's subordinates, dying with a villainous smile. Loulan captured Jinshi at gunpoint, leading him to Shenmei and the traumatized Suirei.

Through extensive flashbacks, Loulan revealed the complex political machinations spanning thirty years, explaining how Shenmei became a hostage-concubine to stop the Shi clan's slave trade, Shishou's desperate attempts to save her, and his eventual role as a necessary evil to eliminate corruption. When Shenmei attacked Loulan with a tampered feifa, it backfired, killing her.

Ad

After making a deal with Jinshi for amnesty and using Shenmei's nail cap to wound his face, Loulan danced in the snow before being shot by arriving soldiers. The episode ended with Jinshi finding the sleeping Maomao among the dead children, noticing a suspicious bruise on her neck.

Also read: The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21: Maomao survives deathtrap in Taibon

What to expect in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 24? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the season finale, episode 24 will likely address the mysterious bruise on Maomao's neck that Jinshi discovered, potentially revealing additional trauma from her captivity. The political aftermath of the stronghold's destruction and the Shi clan's downfall will need resolution, including Suirei's fate and the amnesty deal Loulan negotiated.

Jinshi and Maomao's relationship dynamic may shift following his identity revelation and the intimate moment of him finding her among the dead children. The episode will provide closure to the complex political conspiracy while resolving any remaining character arcs, bringing season 2 to its dramatic conclusion.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More