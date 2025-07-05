Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 confirmed with visual

On Friday, July 4, 2025, Studio Trigger confirmed the production of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 at Anime Expo 2025 with a visual from Studio Trigger's Ichigo Kanno. According to the announcement, the sequel, consisting of 10 episodes, is set to feature a standalone story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077. The series will be available on Netflix.

Additionally, Studio Trigger revealed details concerning the anime's main staff. Notably, the previous installment, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, debuted on Netflix in September 2022. Produced by Studio Trigger, the series was an adaptation of CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Interestingly, the game itself is based on the Cyberpunk tabletop RPG game by Mike Pondsmith.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 to feature a new standalone story

During a panel at Anime Expo 2025 held on July 4, 2025, the official staff confirmed the production of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2. Studio Trigger will reunite with CD PROJEKT RED for the sequel, which will be a 10-episode "standalone story" from the world of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game.

Unfortunately, the staff didn't announce a release date. However, season 2 will be streamed on Netflix. Furthermore, a key visual drawn by Ichigo Kanno from Studio Trigger has been shared on the anime's official platforms. The visual retains the funky vibe of the original series/game.

A "closed-door viewing" of a new teaser video for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 will be held on Studio Trigger's panel at Anime Expo 2025. Nevertheless, the official X handle for the show (@edgerunners) has described the project as follows:

"It presents a new standalone 10-episode story from the world of Cyberpunk 2077— a raw chronicle of redemption and revenge. When the world is blinded by spectacle, what extremes do you have to go to make your story matter?"

More information about the sequel's actual plot will be revealed later.

A key visual from the first season (Image via Studio Trigger)

Notably, Kai Ikarashi, who worked in the previous installment as a storyboard artist, animation director, prop designer, and animator, rejoins the franchise as the director. Bartosz Sztybor, the producer and writer, is working on the sequel, with Ichigo Kanno as the lead character designer. Furthermore, Masahiko Otsuka is also returning as the show's scriptwriter.

The original Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime tells a standalone, 10-episode tale about a young kid from the slums trying to survive in the Night City, a city obsessed with technology and body modifications. The boy named David Martinez turns into an Edgerunner, i.e, a mercenary outlaw, also known as a Cyberpunk.

