On Friday, July 4, 2025, the show's panel at Anime Expo 2025 unveiled the first teaser promotional video for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2. Along with the short clip, the details concerning the sequel's updated staff have arrived. The series is set to premiere in January 2026 on Nippon Television.

Produced by Madhouse, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 is a sequel to the previous season, which released 28 episodes from September 2023 to March 2024 for consecutive cours. The series is based on author Kanehito Yamada and illustrator Tsukasa Abe's eponymous manga, which has been serialized on Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 trailer shows Frieren and his friends resuming their journey

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 trailer, revealed at the Anime Expo 2025, begins with the elven mage, Frieren's internal thoughts. She notes that she never tried to learn anything about others, but rather only thought of learning to live on her own. Likewise, Stark thinks that he was always running away.

However, Frieren knows that things are different now, as she reminisces about the memories she created with her old and new parties. With a new resolution, she resumes the journey to Ende with the red-haired warrior, Stark, and her mage-apprentice, Fern. The trailer ends with the confirmation that the series will air in January 2026 on Nippon TV stations.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 stars Atsumi Tanezaki as Frieren, the elven mage, while Kana Ichinose returns as Fern. On the other hand, Chiaki Kobayashi voices Stark, the red-haired warrior and the apprentice of Eisen. More cast members will be revealed in the future.

Frieren, as seen in the teaser trailer (Image via Madhouse)

Details regarding the sequel's staff have also arrived. Tomoya Kitagawa, who served as the chief director for the second part of the first season, will direct the series at Madhouse. Keiichiro Saito, the director from the previous installment, will now be overseeing the sequel as the supervising director.

Daiki Harashina, who was in charge of the monster design in season 1, is enlisted as the assistant director. Additional staff members for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 include Tomohiro Suzuki as the series composer, Akiko Takase, Keisuke Kojima, and Yuri Fujinaka as character designers, Seiko Yoshioka in the concept art, and Evan Call in charge of the show's music.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 will resume the adaptation of the manga from chapter 61. If the sequel follows the same number of episodes as the first season, it will likely cover the Continued Northern Travels Arc and eventually the Golden Land Arc.

