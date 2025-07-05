The Last Blossom anime film reveals Japanese release date

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, it was announced at Anime Expo 2025 that The Last Blossom anime film will premiere in Japan on October 10, 2025. Following up on a previous trailer reveal for the film, it has been highly anticipated by the fans ever since.

Ad

This original anime film will be the second collaboration between the director Baku Kinoshita and the writer Kadzuya Konomoto after their debut work, which was released in 2021, the ODDTAXI anime series.

The release date announced for The Last Blossom anime film is in the Fall of 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, the director and writer of The Last Blossom anime film revealed the release date for the highly anticipated movie on the Anime Expo 2025 panel on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The film was previously estimated to be coming out in the fall of 2025, and the creators also confirmed an October 10, 2025, release date in Japan.

An early trailer released by the production Studio CLAP has already set the pace for the fans. The film was first screened at the Feature Film Competition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025 in June. A preview of the film was part of the Work in Progress lineup at the 2024 Annecy Film Festival.

Ad

The film stars Kaoru Kobayashi and Junki Tozuka, both playing the role of Akutsu, the main protagonist, in his past and present timelines, respectively. Furthermore, Hikari Mitsushima and Yoshiko Miyazaki will be voicing Nana's character, Akutsu's partner, in the different stages of her life. Additionally, Pierre Taki will play the voice of the talking Housenka flower.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Baku Kinoshita is directing the film and Kadzuya Konomoto is credited with scriptwriting and original concept of the same, Studio CLAP, known for their works such as Pompo: The Cinéphile, The Tunnel to Summer, and the Exit of Goodbyes, is in charge of the animation production. Michinoku-Toge has been credited for concept art, and the Japanese pop band from Tokyo, Cero, will perform the film's music.

Akutsu, an elderly inmate serving life in prison, is on the verge of a lonely death in his prison cell. Suddenly, a talking Housenka flower says to him, "What a rotten life you had," making Akutsu reflect on his past. Akutsu remembers living with his partner Nana and her son Kensuke in a shabby apartment with a garden full of Housenka.

Ad

The Last Blossom is the tale of a one-night victorious comeback by a dying yakuza, and his family's story told by a flower that blooms in prison.

Are you excited for the upcoming The Last Blossom anime film coming out in the Fall of 2025? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More