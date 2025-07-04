Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX lights up Anime Expo 2025 with fascinating showcase

On Friday, July 4, 2025, 33 USA Inc. informed Sportskeeda Anime about Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's fascinating showcase at the Anime Expo 2025 via email correspondence. The event included a screening of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Beginning movie, cast and staff interactions, and a musical finale.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, is a brand-new anime series that acts as the first-ever major collaboration between studio khara and SUNRISE, the historic home to Evangelion and Mobile Suit Gundam works, respectively.

Bandai Namco Filmworks presents Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Special Event at Anime Expo 2025

Director Kazuya Tsurumaki at the special event (Image via 33 USA)

On Friday, July 4, 2025, Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. presented the electrifying Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Special Event at Anime Expo 2025. Drawing thousands of passionate fans to the Peacock Theater, this event marked the first official landmark collaboration appearance between studio khara and Sunrise in the United States.

The special event opened with a screening of the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Beginning movie, setting the tone for the rest of the event. As the scenes unfolded on the big screen, the audience responded with cheers, applause, and excitement, especially during reveals and entrances of Mobile Suits.

After the screening, the special event saw the anime's cast and staff take the stage. This included Director Kazuya Tsurumaki, Series Supervisor and Screenplay writer Yoji Enokido, Gundam Executive Producer Naohiro Ogata, and voice actors Tomoyo Kurosawa (as Amate Yuzuriha), Simba Tsuchiya (as Shuji Itou), Shinji Kawada (as Chalia Bull), and Yuki Shin (as Char Aznable).

Cast and staff of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (Image via 33 USA)

During the panel, the speakers discussed the script development, character dynamics, and the series’ visual identity, helping attendees get an in-depth look at the creative vision behind the anime. Soon after, the voice actors also performed some of the most iconic lines from the anime live, drawing heartfelt reactions from longtime fans.

Right before the musical finale, the voice cast led a lively call-and-response, following which the attendees were treated to an exclusive concert video from Kenshi Yonezu and Hoshimachi Suisei. Both artists shared their enthusiasm for the project and appreciation for the global Gundam fanbase. The event concluded with a high-energy performance of “Midnight Reflection,” “afterimage,” and “HALO” by NOMELON NOLEMON.

NOMELON NOLEMON at the special event (Image via 33 USA)

While the stage event concluded at that, the celebration was far from over for the fans, as all attendees received a curated collection of limited-edition merchandise. This included a custom-designed shopper bag, three collectible postcards featuring new artwork by Yumi Ikeda, Shie Kobori, and Sejoon Kim, a GUNPLA Trial Kit RX-78-2 Gundam, a branded Gundam headband, and the world-premiere Gundam Card Game promotional card -- GUNDAM CARD GAME Resource Promo Card Machu (RP-010).

Additionally, the anime is also set to hold a special autograph session at the JW Marriott Gold Ballroom from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on July 4. There, fans stand the chance of meeting the creative team and cast. Autographs will be offered on a framed memorial art print available for purchase at the Bandai Hobby Booth. Fans can also spot a huge Gundam GQuuuuuuX banner hanging on the South Hall building and visit the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Exhibition Booth at Bandai Namco’s exhibit space.

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More