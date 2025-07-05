Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run anime unveils staff

The main staff for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run anime was announced this Friday, July 4, 2025, at the Anime Expo 2025 panel. The panel further revealed a new illustrated poster for the series by Daisuke Tsumagari.

The highly anticipated classic series by David Production returns following the adaptation of the popular and highly acclaimed manga series. This part will follow the narrative of the manga with the same name (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run) written by the mangaka Hirohiko Araki.

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run reveals the anime staff at the Anime Expo 2025 panel

As mentioned earlier, this Friday, July 4, 2025, the official panel for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run at Anime Expo 2025 revealed the main staff for the upcoming part of the series. While any dates and timeline have yet to be confirmed for the release, they also announced that new information regarding the same will be released on September 23, 2025, JST.

Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi, co-directors of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, will be directing the upcoming season, and David Production will remain as the anime production house for the series. Toshiyuki Kato, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean director who has also worked as a storyboarder and more on other series in the franchise, will be the series director.

Yasuko Kobayashi will be in charge of overseeing the scripts for the upcoming Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run anime series. Daisuke Tsumagari, the animation director of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, who also illustrated the new poster for the upcoming series, has been credited with designing the characters.

Furthermore, Yūgo Kanno is again composing the music, and Yoshikazu Iwanami is returning as the sound director for the upcoming anime series. The popular company VIZ Media has licensed the English version of the series and released the first volume digitally and physically on May 27. They described the first volume as:

"Riders from around the world gather in the Wild West for the race of the century! Johnny Joestar, a former jockey paralyzed from the waist down, comes to spectate, and momentarily regains the ability to walk while watching a duel fought by Gyro Zeppeli. "

ViZ Media adds,

"Desperate to learn more about this power, Johnny joins the race alongside Gyro and embarks on the most epic and bizarre race to ever cross the American frontier!"

