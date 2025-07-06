Re:Zero season 4 unveils new trailer and visual ahead of 2026 premiere

On Sunday, July 6, 2025, the official staff unveiled the first promotional video and the third visual for Re:Zero season 4, which is set to cover the Corridors of Memories arc from the original light novel series. The fourth installment will be released in 2026. Crunchyroll also announced during its Industry panel that it will stream the series.
Re:Zero season 4 was announced shortly after the broadcast of the previous installment's finale on March 26, 2025. The third season aired 16 episodes from October 2024 to March 2025. The series is based on the light novel series by author Nagatsuki Teppei and illustrator Ootsuka Shinichiro.
Re:Zero season 4 trailer and visual gives a glimpse of the next arc
On Sunday, July 6, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Re:Zero season 4 unveiled the first teaser promotional video and the third key visual, ahead of the season's 2026 premiere. The trailer and the visual was revealed shortly after the Crunchyroll Industry panel's events at Anime Expo 2025, where the company annoucned that it will stream the fourth season.
The Re:Zero season 4 trailer features Subaru and his friends confronting powerful monsters in the desert world. As fans may remember, Rem was put into a suspended animation by the Authority of Gluttony, while Crusch's memories and Julius's name were devoured.
While looking for a way to save them, Subaru finds out about Shaula, who possesses every form of knowledge. As such, Subaru's next destination becomes the Pleiades Watchtower, standing in the uncharted desert called the Auguria Dunes. The trailer shows glimpses of Subaru traversing through the desert.
Furthermore, the key visual shows Subaru and Beatrice running away from a horde of monsters in the Auguria Dunes, who arechasing after them. Undoubtedly, the PV and visual give a general idea about how the next arc will be like in Re:Zero season 4.
Fairouz Ali has recently joined the show's voice cast as Shaula the Star Keeper of the Pleidaes Watchtower. Yusuke Kobayashi continues to voice Subaru, while Rie Takahashi voices Emilia. Satomi Arai voices Beatirce in the series. The series will feature returning cast members.
Furthermore, the fourth installment features returning staff, with Masahiro Shinohara as the director at White Fox, Masahiro Yokotani as the script supervisor, Haruka Sagawa as the character designer and chief animation director, Keitaro Chiba as the monster designer, Kenichiro Suehiro as the music composer, and others.
What to expect in Re:Zero season 4?
Re:Zero season 4 picks up the adaptation from Arc 6 (The Corridor of Memories) from Nagatsuki Teppei and Ootsuka Shinichiro's light novel series.
As such, the sequel will cover the events from volume 21 and show Subaru and his friends heading to the Auguria Dunes to meet Shaula at the Pleiades Watchtower. However, it won't be an easy journey because Auguria Dunes is replete with challenges that even Reinhard couldn't conquer.
Also read:
- Mushoku Tensei season 3 confirms 2026 premiere with first trailer
- Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 4 confirms 2026 premiere with visual
- Record of Ragnarok season 3 official trailer reveals December 2025 premiere