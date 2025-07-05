Record of Ragnarok season 3 official trailer reveals December 2025 premiere

A major milestone for the well-liked anime adaptation has been reached with the formal confirmation from Netflix and Warner Bros. Japan that Record of Ragnarok season 3 will debut in December 2025. Alongside a new teaser showcasing the fierce battles of the upcoming season, the announcement was made during their joint panel at Anime Expo on Saturday.
With the pivotal seventh battle poised to end the current 3-3 draw between divine and mortal combatants, this most recent installment promises to carry on the epic saga of gods fighting mankind in their struggle for humanity's survival.
Record of Ragnarok season 3 officially confirmed for December 2025 premiere following Anime Expo reveal
The new season brings major changes behind the scenes, with Record of Ragnarok season 3 featuring an entirely different production staff. Koichi Hatsumi, known for his work on Tokyo Revengers and Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown, will direct the anime at Yumeta Company × Maru Animation.
This marks a departure from the previous season, which was animated by Yumeta Company and Graphinica. Yasuyuki Mutō, who previously worked on Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway and Tokyo Revengers, joins as the main writer.
The character design team also sees fresh talent with Yōko Tanabe (Handyman Saitō in Another World) and Hisashi Kawashima (Pretty Rhythm Aurora Dream) taking over character design duties. On the other hand, since Yasuharu Takanashi is reprising his role as the music composer for Record of Ragnarok season 3, we might not see many changes with the music for the third season.
According to the description from Warner Bros. Japan, the season has higher stakes with the crucial seventh fight to determine whether mankind or the gods rule. As both sides struggle for survival, the season promises "intense conflicts of strong convictions" with fists flying and bloodshed.
The first season of the anime debuted on Netflix in June 2021, and Record of Ragnarok II followed in January 2023. This eagerly awaited third season began with the second half of the second season, which aired in July 2023.
The series has expanded beyond its source material with other spinoffs, including a smartphone game, Record of Ragnarok: The Day of Judgment, which premiered in March. It is inspired by the manga by Shinya Umemura, Azychika, and Takumi Fukui. The series is currently available to English-speaking readers on Viz Media in print and digital editions.
Fans can now watch out for yet another thrilling episode in the mythological battle royale of the century as Record of Ragnarok season 3 is set to air in December 2025 for anime lovers globally.