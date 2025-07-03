With the release of Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2, the anime finally reintroduced fans to the series. The story centers on Meisuke Nueno, a psychic teacher hired by Domori Elementary School. The school's principal hired him in response to the rising supernatural events occurring in the vicinity.

Ad

For fans who are unaware, Toei Animation has already produced and aired a 49-episode anime for the Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube anime from April 1996 to August 1997. Nevertheless, Studio Kai picked up the manga again to produce a new television anime, airing it 28 years after the original one premiered.

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 & 2: Nube rescues Hiroshi

Meisuke Nueno as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 (Image via Studio Kai)

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1, titled The 99-Legged Bug, opened with the 5th-grade students at Domori Elementary School wondering about their new homeroom teacher. Just as Kyoko Inaba started describing the new teacher, Meisuke Nueno introduced himself to the class. While he failed to introduce himself to the class the way he intended, he made sure to let his students know that they could address him as "Nube."

Ad

Trending

Soon after, Miki Hosakawa asked Nube to show his psychic powers on the painting known for having eyes that move. While the students found Nube's exorcism a hoax, they were interrupted by Ms. Ritsuko Takahashi. Nube asked Ritsuko if he could exorcise the ghosts that were haunting her. However, Ritsuko knocked Nube's book, telling him that she wanted no part in paranormal things.

Kyoko Inaba as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 (Image via Studio Kai)

Seeing all this, a student, Hiroshi Tateno, had some flashbacks, causing him to become angry and call Nube a fake. While Nube tried to help him calm down, Hiroshi tried to punch him. Unfortunately, this was not the end of it, as Hiroshi not only punched a teammate from his football team and got ejected, but also hit Kyoko, forcing her to be brought to the hospital.

Ad

Hiroshi felt very guilty about his actions and wanted to make sure that he would not get irritated again. In response, Nube decided to help him. After Kyoko was treated, Nube showed Hiroshi a tantrum worm that he extracted from a baby. According to him, tantrum worm causes a person to become cranky. While they normally attach themselves to babies and are harmless, sometimes they grow into a yokai called the 99-legged bug.

Ad

Hiroshi Tateno as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 1 (Image via Studio Kai)

Nube believed that one of those bugs had possessed Hiroshi and suggested he exorcise it. That's when Hiroshi made a run for it, remembering how his actions had hurt the people he loved. Moments later, Kyoko tried to approach Hiroshi but was instead chased after by him. Fortunately, Nube arrived just in time to stop Hiroshi. He used the demon power in his left arm to save Hiroshi from the 99-legged bug and killed the yokai.

Ad

The anime then switched to the next episode, titled Rampage of the Fox Demon. Yoko Tamamo, a fox warrior, separated Nube from his students and kidnapped Hiroshi. Sensing that the person was strong, Nube suggested that Kyoko go home while he went after Hiroshi.

Tamamo Yoko as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 2 (Image via Studio Kai)

Nube had a good idea of what the person was trying to do. Unfortunately, while he spotted him at the next location, the fox warrior managed to get away using his ability to show hallucinations. That's when the anime revealed that Kyoko never left for home. She followed Nube and wanted to help him save Hiroshi. Moreover, she also helped predict where Yoko Tamamo would appear at the end.

Ad

Tamamo Yoko wanted to become a human and needed a skull that would suit him. However, for the process, he had to make sure that the previous holder of the skull had no anger left in them. Hence, he planted the tantrum bug on Hiroshi, hoping to purify him and eventually take his skull to become human.

Tamamo Yoko as seen in Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 2 (Image via Studio Kai)

Tamamo Yoko then removed his skull to show his folk-like form. Soon after, he proceeded to remove Hiroshi's skull when Nube arrived to rescue his student. While Tamamo was strong, Nube fought back using his demon powers. Just as he dealt a decisive blow to the fox person, Nube's students, Hiroshi and Kyoko, operated an Electromagnetic Crane to snatch Tamamo's weapon away from him.

Ad

Considering his situation, Tamamo Yoko decided to retreat, telling Nube that he would meet him again. Right after, Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube episode 2 ended with Nube thanking his students for assisting him, and Hiroshi thanking his teacher for saving him.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More