Detectives These Days Are Crazy! complete release schedule

While comedy anime tends to drop every new anime season, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! offers something different. Unlike other comedy anime that rely on their plot and setting for humor, Mattaku Saikin no Tantei to Kitara makes use of gag comedy that alters reality to offer fans something that can only be defined as absurd.

Detectives These Days Are Crazy!, written and illustrated by Masakuni Igarashi, only began serialization in April 2016. LIDENFILMS later picked up the series for an anime adaptation that is currently airing worldwide. So, considering that fans can watch the series while it is dropping episodes weekly, here are some details about it, including its total episode count and potential release schedule.

How many episodes does Detectives These Days Are Crazy! have?

Keiichiro Nagumo as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As confirmed by the anime's staff, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime is slated for 12 episodes. As anime fans would know, this is a generic number of episodes for a television anime. With the anime's first episode airing on July 1, 2025, fans can expect the series to release all its episodes as part of the Summer 2025 anime season.

With that in mind, this is what the complete episode release schedule for the anime should look like unless it experiences any breaks during its broadcast run:

Episode No. Release Date (Tuesdays) 1 July 1, 2025 2 July 8, 2025 3 July 14, 2025 4 July 22, 2025

5 July 29, 2025 6 August 5, 2025 7 August 12, 2025 8 August 19, 2025 9 August 26, 2025 10 September 2, 2025 11 September 9, 2025 12 September 16, 2025

The chances of a break are low for a comedy anime. However, considering the early conclusion for the anime as per the predicted schedule, fans should keep an eye out for any news about a delay on the series' official website and social media pages. Fans can also check the anime's page on Crunchyroll for any updates if the anime does not release its episode at its scheduled time.

Typically, if the series plans to take a break to balance its schedule, the hiatus could be somewhere in the middle. Therefore, fans can expect a break between episodes 6 and 7.

Where to watch Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime?

Azuha Hoshino as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will first broadcast its episodes on AT-X, followed by other local television networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and Mie TV.

The anime episodes will later be available to watch online locally on Prime Video, ABEMA, U-Next, d Anime Store, HULU, Lemino, and others.

As for international anime fans, Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel.

What is the Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime about?

Mashiro as seen in the anime (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Detectives These Days Are Crazy! anime centers on Keiichirou Nagumo. He was once a great detective with a proven track record of solving any mystery. However, as time passed and he turned 35 years old, he failed to keep up with the times. Failing to run his detective agency, Nagumo struggled to pay rent and was at a dead end.

That's when a youthful high-school girl named Mashiro entered his life. Mashiro wanted to become a detective and wished to learn Nagumo's guidance. The anime effectively follows this unique duo as they solve cases by putting their strengths together.

