Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 10, 2025 03:30 GMT
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 3 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 3 release date and time (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other similar TV networks. As a continuation of the Netherlord's plan, the village was under attack by many monsters as Boxxo and Lammis made their way back.

The previous episode was about defending the village against the continuous hordes of monsters sent by the Netherlord. Furthermore, the episode featured Boxxo being able to talk for the first time, rather than using his usual pre-recorded phrases.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the anime, Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 3: Release date and time

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)
Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

As mentioned earlier, the Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). While the date will remain the same for the global releases, the timing will differ based on the region's corresponding time zones:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time11:30 pmWednesday, July 16, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10:30 amWednesday, July 16, 2025
Pacific Standard Time7:30 amWednesday, July 16, 2025
British Summer Time3:30 pmWednesday, July 16, 2025
Central European Summer Time4:30 pmWednesday, July 16, 2025
Australian Central Time12:00 pmWednesday, July 16, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:00 pmWednesday, July 16, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:30 pmWednesday, July 16, 2025
Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 3: Where to watch?

Japanese fans of the series can watch the episodes every Wednesday on television networks like BS NTV, Tokyo MX, and AT-X. Streaming websites like d Anime Store and U-NEXT also stream the episodes simultaneously with the broadcast in Japan.

Global audiences can enjoy the episodes every Wednesday on Crunchyroll, which announced the streaming via their summer 2025 anime lineup and release schedule. While all the dates and times mentioned in this article should remain the same, they are subject to change in case of any delays from the production side.

Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 2: A brief recap

Episode 2 started with Boxxo, Lammis, and the others rushing back to the village after the Netherlord revealed his true plans. Upon reaching the village, they found out it was under attack from several monsters that the Netherlord had sent. After replenishing the worn-out villagers, Lammis and the others join the fight and ward off the enemies.

During nighttime, when the monsters were not attacking, Boxxo came up with a plan. Going headfirst into the field, Boxxo transformed into the huge ice machine and started covering the village in ice, slowing down the enemies. However, he was swiftly running out of points and had to return, and was scolded by Lammis for acting recklessly.

At the end of the episode, Director Bear and the others were wondering how to fix the hole in the wall. As they turned towards Boxxo to turn into the big ice machine again, Boxxo informed them that the reserve 60 gold coins wouldn't be enough to do the job. However, Suori pitched in and said she had a plan.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 3? (Speculative)

The upcoming Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 3, titled Strong Feelings, will likely expand upon what Suori's exact plan is. Furthermore, the monsters will likely return to invade the village, and a fight will again break out between them and the villagers. Nevertheless, the upcoming episode will likely provide a solution to the money problem.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.

Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.

If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.

When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment.

Edited by Bharath S
