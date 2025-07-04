Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 complete release schedule and additional information

One of the most highly anticipated anime sequels to come out in the summer of 2025 is Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2. Following up on the light novel and manga story Hirukuma wrote under the same title, the series continues the story of Boxxo and Lammis from season 1.

With season 2 already premiering, the pilot episode was released under Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ. Season 2 of the popular Isekai anime series is listed with 13 episodes that will come out every Wednesday at 11:30 pm JST, with the first episode already released on July 2, 2025.

While the news is unofficial, the information is relayed by a reputable anime leaker who has proven their accuracy in several instances. Furthermore, the alignment of their information with the actual premiere date for season 2 also makes it a viable source to rely on. A full release schedule for season 2 could be calculated based on the provided facts.

How many episodes will there be in Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2?

As of the time this article was written, Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 is expected to air a total of 13 episodes to complete its season 2 run. However, Blu-ray has yet to confirm any official release schedule for the series as of yet. Nevertheless, the source mentioned above is pretty reliable and can be trusted for its accuracy in episode count.

The pilot episode for season 2 has already aired on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST), which aired around one and a half hours later than the original scheduled time of 10:00 pm JST. The episode streamed globally on the same day but was differentiated in timing due to the time zone differences.

Boxxo and Lammis as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Considering all the factors, a complete release schedule for Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 of the anime, as per Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), has been listed below, and is as follows:

Episodes Date Release Time (PDT/BDT/IST) 1 (Released) Wednesday, July 2, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 2 Wednesday, July 9, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 3 Wednesday, July 16, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 4 Wednesday, July 23, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 5 Wednesday, July 30, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 6 Wednesday, August 6, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 7 Wednesday, August 13, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 8 Wednesday, August 20, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 9 Wednesday, August 27, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 10 Wednesday, September 3, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 11 Wednesday, September 10, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 12 Wednesday, September 17, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm 13 Wednesday, September 24, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8 pm

While this is the full release schedule for season 2 of the series, the timings may be subject to change depending on any delay from the production side. For example, if episode 3 is delayed by a week, episodes 4-13 will also be pushed back by a week. Any changes occurring in the release schedule will be informed every week, if needed.

Where to watch Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2?

Still from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 1 of the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi, AXsiZ)

Fans of the series from Japan can watch the episodes on television networks like Tokyo MX, AT-X, and BS NTV every Wednesday at 11:30 pm JST. Streaming websites like d Anime Store and U-NEXT are also streaming the series on their online platform exclusively in Japan.

Additionally, as per their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes for the global fans of the series. As of now, the anime is only available in the original language, Japanese, but there are several subtitle options in English, Spanish, French, Italian, etc., on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Reborn as a Vending Machine season 2?

With episode 1 from season 2 already in mind, this season should be more action-packed and narrative-based, with little to no filler episodes. While a few filler parts may pop up in the episode, it can be expected that no single episode will be dedicated to that.

The series has already made an impact, starting with the clash between Boxxo's party and other ace hunters with the Netherlord. Furthermore, this season is also likely to introduce another antagonist in the series, the Demon Lord, who might become the entire series' main antagonist.

