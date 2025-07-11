Tougen Anki episode 1: Shiki's demon powers awaken as he learns the truth about his origins

Tougen Anki episode 1, titled Oni's Blood, premiered on Friday, July 11, 2025. The episode marks the beginning of a highly anticipated action and fantasy anime series for summer 2025. The story follows the life of Shiki Ichinose, who has demon blood running through his veins.

Ad

The first episode is intense from the get-go of the story. With a brief introduction to the main characters, the episode swiftly moves on into a highly intense segment that expands upon Shiki's origins while setting the background for the story to progress in the latter episodes.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tougen Anki episode 1.

Tougen Anki episode 1: Shiki learns the truth about his origins

Shiki as seen in Tougen Anki episode 1 (Image via Hibari)

While the episode starts with a brief recap of the past, it swiftly moves to a current timeline with the introduction to the characters. Shiki Ichinose, the main protagonist, is a gun fanatic who has recently been expelled from high school. Soon, his father, Tsuyoshi Ichinose, storms into his room and asks him to explain the matter.

Ad

Trending

Tsuyoshi runs a liquor store and is losing his clientele, as Shiki mentioned. However, he is not Shiki's blood-related father, as revealed in the episode. After receiving a phone call for a beer delivery, Tsuyoshi leaves the house, and moments later, Shiki hears a loud noise outside.

A black-matter, looking like a whip, comes inside and drags Shiki outside through his window, where he meets a tall, stoic man asking his identity. Before Shiki can say anything, Tsuyoshi drives his car and runs over the man, asking Shiki to get inside quickly. Without asking any further questions, he gets in the car and they drive off, suggesting they might have to leave the country.

Ad

As they are driving, upon Shiki's inquiry, Tsoyoshi reveals that Shiki is a descendant of the Oni and has demon blood running through his veins. However, the man catches up to their car as they drive to a nearby abandoned warehouse. The car explodes after Shiki and Tsuyoshi get out of it.

Tougen Anki episode 1: Shiki awakens his Oni form and powers

Shiki- Demon Form- as seen in Tougen Anki episode 1 (Image via Hibari)

After reaching the warehouse, Shiki is isolated and is caught by the man, who reveals his identity. The man is Samidare Momoya, a member of the Momotaro Agency. As Tsuyoshi rushes inside the warehouse, Samidare reveals that Tsuyoshi is a former Momotaro and used to be his mentor, after he calls him "Sensei".

Ad

The Momotaro has only one objective: to kill all the Oni and their descendants, and this rivalry has been going on for ages. However, Tsuyoshi does not falter and stands up against Samidare from killing Shiki. However, Tsuyoshi is easily overwhelmed and gravely injured by Samidare during their fight.

As Samidare is going to land the final stab to kill Tsuyoshi, Shiki gets overwhelmed with emotions and starts transforming. Within a few moments, Shiki transforms into his Oni form, wielding guns and weapons conjured from his blood. After an intense fight with Samidare, Shiki is able to get the upper hand. However, he transforms back into a human, allowing Samidare to kill him.

Ad

As Samidare charges to stab him, Tsuyoshi intervenes and sacrifices himself. He takes the stab to save Shiki and kills Samidare. While Shiki tries to rush Tsuyoshi to the hospital, the latter exclaims it is unnecessary and gradually passes away after a moment of bonding between them. Meanwhile, a guy named Naito appears and knocks Shiki unconscious.

Final thoughts

Still from Tougen Anki episode 1 (Image via Hibari)

Tougen Anki episode 1 was a very intense start to the upcoming fantasy action anime series. While the episode served as a foundation for the series, things also got pretty intense with the action sequences, setting a standard for the series.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More