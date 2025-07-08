10 anime orphans whose stories always inspire us

The tragic story of anime orphans often serves as an emotional breaking point for the viewers. They often have to find their way to make ends meet and survive in the world, while some get companions who believe in them and push them forward.

While their stories may seem tragic, some rise to the occasion and have inspired several fans over the years. With sheer resilience and determination, these characters have fueled their tragedy and sadness into strength, achieving monstrous feats, whether personal growth or significant societal contributions.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Asta, Tanjiro, and 8 other anime orphans with inspiring stories

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto is one of the anime orphans whose story is inspiring (Image via Pierrot)

On the night Naruto was born, the Hidden Leaf village was attacked by the Nine-Tailed Fox. To save the village, both his parents, Minato Namikaze and Kushina Uzumaki, sacrificed themselves while trapping a part of the fox spirit within Naruto's body.

After the death of his parents, Naruto was isolated as a loner in the village, with everyone looking at him like the demon fox's vessel. He had no friends in school, and everyone treated him with disgust. However, he never let go of his dream of becoming the Hokage and earning everyone's respect. Despite others' opinions and through many hardships, Naruto achieved his dream and became a hero.

2) Guts (Berserk)

Guts is one of the anime orphans whose story is inspiring (Image via GEMBA)

Guts' life was filled with tragedy from the day he was born. Fans have often referred to his birth as "Born from Death" based on how he was born from the corpse of his dead mother. He was adopted by Gambino, who used him as a tool for killing from the age he could walk.

From being betrayed to losing loved ones, Guts' life was filled with anguish and suffering. His journey was filled with several moments where he should have died, but he didn't give up. Despite several hardships, Guts faced it all with sheer willpower, which is inspiring and stands as a symbol of strength, becoming one of the anime orphans who never showed signs of quitting.

3) Asta (Black Clover)

Asta is one of the anime orphans whose story is inspiring (Image via Pierrot)

Asta was left at the door of a church in the Hage village, where he was raised among several other orphans, including his rival and foster brother, Yuno. Sister Lily and the church raised him, and he had no family. Furthermore, in a world where magic is everything, Asta was one of the anime orphans born without any.

Despite his lack of magic from birth, Asta never gave up. He never let his weakness get the best of him, but turned all his rejection into his strength and determination. Not only did he not give up, but he also helped lift others' spirits, like Noelle.

4) Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku is one of the anime orphans whose story is inspiring (Image via TOEI Animation)

Right before his home planet, Planet Vegeta, was destroyed by Frieza, Goku was sent to Earth as a baby. The destruction of his plant led to the complete wipeout of his family and the entire Saiyaan race.

As he landed on Earth, a kind old martial artist, Grandpa Gohan, took him in and raised him as his grandson. However, tragedy struck when Goku accidentally killed him with the Oozaru transformation. Despite losing everyone twice in his life, Goku never turned to the negative side of things.

He kept up his cheery attitude, building bonds with people everywhere he went. Furthermore, he proved that family isn't just blood when he built his own family with others. He turned his every loss into a learning moment and grew stronger with determination, inspiring others as well.

5) Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

Kenshin is one of the anime orphans whose story is inspiring (Image via Liden Films)

A young Shinta lost his parents to disease during Japan’s turbulent Bakumatsu era. After being orphaned, Shinta was sold as a slave and forced to march with other captives. Furthermore, the only people who were kind to him — the three women who tried to protect him — all met with death. A master swordsman, Hiko Seijuro, saves him and renames him Kenshin Himura.

During his teenage years, Kenshin ran away from his master to join the revolution, becoming the feared Hitokiri Battousai. However, all his innocence was lost as he killed several people on his quest to end an era of bloodshed. Knowing that he can't undo his past, Kenshin vows never to kill again when his self-realization finally kicks in. He changed his character into a kind person after that.

6) Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Mikasa is one of the anime orphans whose story is inspiring (Image via MAPPA)

Mikasa lived a peaceful life with her parents in the woods near Shiganshina. However, one day, a group of human traffickers attacked and murdered her parents, intending to sell her as a slave. She would have died unless Eren and his father arrived to save her. Mikasa is one of the anime orphans who is the true symbol of what loyalty means.

While Mikasa could have easily become broken after witnessing the murder of her parents in front of her eyes, she turned her grief into unshakable devotion towards Eren and his family. Mikasa's Ackerman bloodline gives her immense powers and strength, but she knows how to keep it in control and sing it for good, mostly protecting Eren.

7) Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro is one of the anime orphans whose story is inspiring (Image via Ufotable)

One day, after running an errand to sell charcoal in the town, Tanjiro returned home in the mountains to find his family slaughtered by demons and his sister Nezuko gravely injured. Despite being struck with grief, Tanjiro carried Nezuko to save her, but soon found out she had turned into a demon as well.

All the rage from finding his family slaughtered and Nezuko turned into a demon, Tanjiro fueled it to give him the determination to become a Demon Slayer and cure his sister. Tanjiro, a boy who knew nothing about the Demon Slayer world, became a part of it all to save his sister and others who were hurt by demons.

8) Clare (Claymore)

Clare is one of the anime orphans whose story is inspiring (Image via Madhouse)

Clare's family was slaughtered by Yoma when she was a little girl. The Yoma then abused and tortured her until she was rescued by a Claymore named Teresa of the Faint Smile. Traumatized by the earlier events, Clare found comfort in Teresa's company. However, Teresa died protecting Clare from the other Claymores and Priscilla, leaving Clare orphaned again.

Instead of falling into sorrow and grief, Clare chooses to give up everything by turning into a Claymore to avenge Teresa's death. She was weak compared to the other warriors, being only a quarter of Yoma, but she made up with her human determination and willpower. She simply refused to be weak again and did whatever it took to become strong.

9) Thorfinn (Vinland Saga)

Thorfinn is one of the anime orphans whose story is inspiring (Image via MAPPA)

Thorfinn was taught the value of his life by his father and hero, Thors, a warrior who abandoned war to raise his family. However, Askeladd tricked and killed Thors in front of Thorfinn's eyes. Driven by rage, Thorfinn joined Askeladd, hoping one day he would grow stronger and avenge his father, meanwhile becoming a mercenary and killing many people.

However, when Askeladd was killed by someone else, Thorfinn realized that there was nothing left for him. He chose to become a slave, where he truly learned the meaning of freedom. He realized his past mistakes and chose to atone for them, showing there is a return even after someone loses their way.

10) Violet (Violet Evergarden)

Violet is one of the anime orphans whose story is inspiring (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Violet was an orphaned child found by the military and used as a tool. The military raised her to be a soldier who knows only how to follow orders and kill. Violet never knew what human emotions meant, but felt warmth from Major Gilbert Bougainvillea. Even when the Major died, and his last words to Violet were "I love you," she did not understand the meaning.

To understand what Gilbert meant, Violet became a ghostwriter who helps others express their emotion. Through her work, Violet was exposed to several human expressions and emotions. However, she never gave up on her search for meaning, no matter how painful it was at times.

Anime orphans hold a tragic side to their lives, which they usually turn into something positive and symbolic that inspires others. While finding their way in the world, they are often determined to achieve something in life, no matter how painful it may be.

The anime orphans discussed in this list have somehow turned their lives around for either the sake of themselves or others, building up some of the most inspiring stories in the anime-verse.

