5 characters Naruto will struggle against without Kurama (& 5 he can still destroy)

Towards the end of Naruto Shippuden, Naruto Uzumaki was considered by many to be the strongest Shinobi in the series and one of the strongest characters overall. Naruto sealing Kaguya Otsutsuki away, defeating Sasuke at the Valley of the End, and taking down Toneri Otsutsuki all support his status as one of the top dogs in the series.

Naruto was able to reach his almost unmatched level of strength thanks not only to his hard work and natural talent but also thanks to Kurama. The Tailed Beast would allow Naruto to use his chakra and as a result, Naruto gained unimaginable power. Kurama lending his chakra to Naruto was the greatest factor that separated Naruto from everyone else in terms of power.

Since Kurama died during the battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki, Naruto has lost his primary source of power. Although he is still a very powerful character, Naruto has been weakened immensely. This list will examine characters Naruto is no longer strong enough to defeat on his own and characters that still do not stand a chance.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's personal views. It also contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

5 characters Naruto will quickly lose to without Kurama's help

1) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki was the strongest character in Naruto Shippuden and the final boss Team Seven had to face. Her first appearance was centuries ago in the Land of Ancestors, and her sons Hagoromo and Hamura were forced to seal her away due to the threat she posed to humanity.

After being revived by Black Zetsu, she resumed her plan to siphon all of Earth's chakra. However, thanks to Hagoromo's power and Team Seven's strategic thinking, Naruto and Sasuke were able to seal her using the Six Paths - Chibaku Tensei.

Naruto, without Kurama, would not be able to keep up with Kaguya's immense chakra reserves and diverse abilities. The battle against her was hard enough with Kurama, but it would be almost impossible for him to win without Kurama's power.

2) Code

Code is the last Kara Inner and the most loyal follower of Isshiki Otsutsuki. After Isshiki's death, he inherited the Otsutsuki clan's will to become the all powerful Otsutsuki God and consume the chakra of every inhabited planet. His main abilities are the White Karma he received from Isshiki as a result of being a failed vessel and his special claw marks.

The White Karma allows Code to access Isshiki's fighting experience but does not contain his soul nor can he absorb chakra with it. After Code received the White Karma, his body reacted strangely, and as a result, he gained power that made him many times stronger than Isshiki. However, since Code was incredibly loyal to Isshiki, he decided to get his power sealed away so as not to undermine Isshiki's authority. The claw marks act as portals to allow Code and others to travel through them and they can be applied to practically any surface.

In the most recent manga chapter, Code's limiters were released, unleashing Code's true power. Due to this, Naruto will stand no chance against Code if the two are forced to battle. Kurama's chakra would have allowed him to possibly survive the fight, but now Naruto may soon die in Boruto.

3) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki Otsutsuki was the leader of Kara and the main villain of the recent Boruto story arcs. He was Kaguya's partner when they first came to earth and the pair planned on absorbing all of the chakra on the planet together. However, Kaguya ambushed him one day and left him for dead. Luckily, he was able to survive by leeching off of a monk named Jigen until the present day.

Each time Isshiki fought Naruto and Sasuke, he was able to demolish them on his own. Even at full power, the iconic duo were unable to even put a scratch on him until Naruto acquired Baryon Mode. However, even after Naruto used Baryon Mode to pummel Isshiki, he was still unable to take him down directly.

Without the help of Kurama, Naruto would stand absolutely no chance against Isshiki. All Isshiki would need is to crush Naruto with his massive cubes using Skunahikona and Daikokuten.

4) Eida

Eida as she appears in the'Boruto' manga (Image via Viz Media)

Eida is the newest character on this list and perhaps one of the strongest characters in the series overall. Prior to her official introduction, Amado explained that she is a cyborg he had modified to take down Isshiki. He went on to further explain that she is strong enough to take down Isshiki in combat by herself.

Eida has two main abilities that she utilizes: her passive ability and her Senrigan. Her passive ability occurs unconsciously and causes those who are not Otsutsuki clan members or Eida's blood relatives to either become infatuated with her or essentially paralyzed whenever they get near her. Her other ability, the Senrigan, is a new dojutsu unique to Eida. It allows her to witness any present event, as well as past events, up until she was born.

Just being in the presence of Eida will cause Naruto to fall to his knees involuntarily. He will not be able to do anything to her in a fight, with or without Kurama's chakra. Even if he was able to attack her, from what Amado has explained, Naruto would stand no chance against her anyway.

5) Borushiki

Borushiki is the manifestation of Momoshiki's consciousness in Boruto's body. After the extraction of a certain amount of data from the Karma, Momoshiki was able to take over Boruto's body whenever the latter lost too much chakra. This can be both good and bad as Borushiki was able to kill Boro quite effortlessly, but he also destroyed Sasuke's Rinnegan.

With Kurama, Naruto would be able to subdue Borushiki and fight him on a more level playing field, but without Kurama, it is the opposite. Although Naruto would not be able to use ninjutsu even with Kurama, having Kurama allowed him to add a lot more diversity to his fighting style. The Chakra Cloak and Chakra Arms gave him the ability to attack and defend from a distance while closing in on his opponents at the same time. He will now be in a much more dangerous position as he will need to get right next to Borushiki to land attacks.

5 characters that still stand no chance against Naruto

1) Boro

As a former Kara Inner, Boro was clearly very powerful. He was capable of completely overwhelming the New Team Seven, which is filled with incredibly powerful characters, all by himself. Even after Sarada used the Chidori and destroyed his core, he was able to regenerate and get back to fighting. It was not until Borushiki appeared that Boro was defeated.

With that in mind, Boro is still not at Naruto's level. Borushiki was able to pummel Boro with only Taijutsu, then obliterate him using a massive Rasengan. Naruto is capable of doing both actions using only his strength. Having Kurama would only make the fight end much quicker.

2) Kinshiki Otsutsuki

Kinshiki Otsutsuki was Momoshiki's foster father and right hand man. He, along with Urashiki, came to Earth with Momoshiki and attacked Konohagakure during the Chunin Exams. Their main goal was to acquire the chakra of the Tailed Beasts, and Kurama was their next target.

Despite being an Otsutsuki, Kinshiki is not as powerful as Momoshiki or Kaguya. During his fight with the Kage, he did put on an impressive display of his abilities. The four Kage, who are each much weaker than Naruto, were able to subdue and capture him with relative ease. Although each of the Kage are powerful, if the four of them can defeat Kinishiki together, Naruto can defeat him by himself.

3) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju, famously known as the God of Shinobi, is the First Hokage. Like Naruto, he was once the strongest character in the series. His mastery of Wood Release Jutsu, advanced regeneration ability, Sage Mode, and other abilities made him a force to be reckoned with.

Unfortunately, towards the end of Naruto Shippuden, with the introduction of godly abilities, he began to fall from grace and was no longer the strongest. After losing Kurama, something similar happened to Naruto since he lost his greatest source of power. However, Naruto would still be able to demolish Hashirama in a one vs. one battle. Six Paths Sage Mode and chakra from the other Tailed Beasts will be enough for Naruto to take out the God of Shinobi with ease.

4) Urashiki Otsutsuki

Urashiki was assigned to Momoshiki and Kinishiki's team to assist them in acquiring the chakra of the Tailed Beasts. He was always incredibly crafty and used his rod to catch opponents off guard and steal their chakra.

During the Time Slip Arc in the Boruto anime, Urashiki went back in time to get Kurama's chakra from a young and weaker Naruto. However, Kid Naruto, Boruto, Jiraiya, and a very weakened Sasuke were able to take him down. Presently, Naruto, without Kurama, would not struggle for a second to defeat Urashiki. Although it took four people to defeat him, none of them were using their full strength. Jiraiya did not go into Sage Mode and Sasuke was always out of chakra. Sage Mode Naruto, perhaps even Base Form Naruto, would be able to take down a full-powered Urashiki easily.

5) Kashin Koji

Kashin Koji is a clone of Jiraiya created by Amado. He uses many of the same techniques as Jiraiya, especially toad-based Ninjutsu and Toad Sage Mode. He was specifically created to destroy Isshiki's imperfect vessel, Jigen, and kickstart Isshiki Otsutsuki's death clock. However, he had no idea how powerful Isshiki was and got defeated almost instantly.

He was unable to fight back against Isshiki once he appeared, but Naruto was. Even though he was absolutely demolished in their fights, Naruto was able to keep up with Isshiki in each one and could trade blows with him using his own strength. That alone is more than enough to show that Naruto without Kurama can take out Kashin Koji.

Final thoughts

Despite having lost Kurama, there are still only a small handful of characters that can easily take down Naruto in a fight. From here on out, fans will have to watch as Naruto protects Konohagakure from outside threats using his own power. Hopefully, he will be able to survive the future attacks on Konohagakure, despite being massively weaker than the enemies.

