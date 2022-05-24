Boruto Chapter 71 Spoilers: Code without limiters likely to end Sasuke's life

Code and his limiters have been the topic of discussion for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans for a long time now. Ever since the release of the latest chapter (ch. 70), fans have not stopped discussing the possible implications and the overall increase in power levels of Code.

Naturally, some fans went back to the first episode of the series that featured some of the main characters after time-skip. The protagonist and Kawaki were fighting against each other, and they had the karma seal. Boruto was seen using Sasuke’s sword, and the headband was similar to the one owned by Sasuke.

Ever since the episode was shown and after the release of the subsequent chapters, fans have been speculating about Sasuke’s death and tried looking for clues that would suggest how he died. Let’s take a look at how the recent chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would help the speculation and how it could shape the overall plot of the series.

Will Sasuke die to Code in the Boruto series?

The recent chapter was a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the entire fanbase since it had a lot of important moments. Most of the chapter took place in the same room where Eida, Code, Delta, Shikamaru, and Amado were present. Shikamaru was trying to cut a deal with Eida and asked her to consider siding with Konohagakure since she could get closer to Kawaki, which was in her interest.

Shikamaru later realized that Eida has a doujutsu called Senrigan. He discovered this when Naruto tried entering through the door, which was sealed shut using the advanced lock system that Konohagakure had installed. This allows her to project her consciousness to any location that she prefers, and she also can look at events in the past until the time she was born.

Following this, Code intervened and threatened to kill Amado if he didn’t remove his limiters immediately. Shikamaru tried to calm him down since Amado was the only one who could remove his limiters, and therefore, he wouldn’t be killed immediately. Eida looked toward Delta and asked her to engage in a fight with Shikamaru since he held them in place with his Shadow Possession jutsu.

Kawaki made his way to the room using his Sukuna Hikona and wanted to talk to Amado, who was being held hostage by Code. However, Code used his teleportation abilities to get Amado away from them to force him to remove his limiters. Amado begged Code to spare his life in exchange for removing his limiters.

Howlxiart @howlxiart

#BORUTO #BorutoCh70spoilers Kawaki rushing over to Naruto without wasting any time 🤌 Kawaki rushing over to Naruto without wasting any time 🤌🔥#BORUTO #BorutoCh70spoilers https://t.co/fLODvt6Dzl

Amado proceeded to remove his limiters immediately, due to which he could feel the power surging through him and gained a level of confidence that led him to believe that he wouldn’t lose to anyone he fought. Now that his limiters have been rescinded, Sasuke, Boruto, and the rest of the shinobis in Konohagakure could be in grave danger since the antagonist now has the power to destroy anyone they wish.

the 2004 spongebob movie @SodaString



there’s no way they do all this shit and not have an opening for the ts by the end of the year oh nah i think the time-skip is actually going to be soonthere’s no way they do all this shit and not have an opening for the ts by the end of the year #BorutoCh70spoilers oh nah i think the time-skip is actually going to be soon 😭there’s no way they do all this shit and not have an opening for the ts by the end of the year #BorutoCh70spoilers https://t.co/D3TbLvnnZq

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans know that Code without his limiters would be stronger than Isshiki Otsutsuki. Naruto is nerfed, and Boruto, who Momoshiki took over, also destroyed Sasuke’s Rinnegan. Two of the most able shinobis of Konohagakure are now extremely weak. The Boruto series is slowly inching towards the post-time-skip, bringing us back to Sasuke’s death since Boruto was seen using his sword and headband.

Jalex @7SLASHLIGHTNING but fr though who's gonna stop them?? Naruto and sasuke will die if they tried. Code already looking better than gojobut fr though who's gonna stop them?? Naruto and sasuke will die if they tried. #BorutoCh70spoilers Code already looking better than gojo💀 but fr though who's gonna stop them?? Naruto and sasuke will die if they tried. #BorutoCh70spoilers https://t.co/3tpUHtAHiw

After this chapter, fans could propose a relatively convincing argument in favor of Sasuke’s death taking place soon in the series since he is far weaker than what he was when he had his Rinnegan. Boruto fans eagerly wait in anticipation as the upcoming chapters will be crucial in providing information about Sasuke’s future.

Edited by Sayati Das