The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1: Naofumi's new journey begins as he reaches Siltvelt

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1, titled Siltvelt, was released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, continuing the story of Naofumi Iwatani, the Shield Hero, and his companions. The main focus of the episode was mostly about Naofumi and his companions reaching the kingdom of Siltvet.

The episode featured several races of demi-humans, as well as certain individual characters. While Naofumi's arrival as the Shield Hero was met with a warm reception, there was something suspicious about certain characters in the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1: Naofumi forming a party and arriving at Siltvelt

Siltvelt as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The episode began with Naofumi giving a recap of the series so far while riding Gaelion alongside Whyndia. After flying for a while, Naofumi decided to take a break nearby. Moments later, a magic attack was directed at them through the woods. As Naofumi deflected the attack, it was revealed that Filo, Raph-chan, and Melty had followed him after being directed by Fitoria.

After seeing Siltvelt in the distance, Naofumi and the others returned to the village. Once back, Naofumi decided it would be better for only the demi-humans to go with him, since Siltvelt is a demi-human nation. After some debate, Naofumi chose Filo, Raph-chan, Sadeena, Atla, Fohl, and Raph-chan.

The next day, Naofumi and the others reached Siltvelt and were able to enter easily. Additionally, the Siltvelt Royal Guards joined them to escort them to the Royal Castle. Upon arrival, Naofumi was greeted by Werner, the representative of the Shusaku race in Siltvelt.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1: Naofumi notices the suspicious behaviour

Werner and Jaralis, as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

After entering the castle, Naofumi was made to sit on the throne for an audience. While Werner was there, he was joined by Solea of the Genmu race and Tsuaron of the Aotatsu race. Soon after, Naofumi made his intentions clear that he had no desire to rule Siltvelt but only wanted a trading ship to be arranged to take them to Q'ten Lo.

However, as soon as Naofumi finished his words, Werner filled his side and became insistent on not letting Naofumi leave. Even when Naofumi asked to leave the castle and roam the town, Werner was hesitant and prohibited him. Naofumi was only confined to roaming around the castle.

Meanwhile, when Naofumi was roaming the castle, he met Jaralis, the representative of the Raio race. Upon hearing Naofumi's plans, Jaralis immediately agreed to arrange the boat. The contrast in both of their characters made Naofumi suspicious that something shady was going on in Siltvelt, as no one remembered seeing both Jaralis and Werner the last time.

Final thoughts

Still from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 1 served as the introductory episode towards Naofumi and the others approaching Q'ten Lo, before the resurrection of Phoenix, one of the Four Guardian Beasts. Furthermore, the episode acted as a pivot to the uncovering of affairs in Siltvelt in the following episodes.

