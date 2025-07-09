The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 is one of the highly anticipated anime of Summer 2025. As a continuation of Naofumi’s increasingly high-stakes isekai adventure, the fourth season further explores high-stakes politics, long-lost bloodlines, and the Empire with its hand on the pulse of the world.

Returning to Kinema Citrus for animation duties, the series once more adapts major story arcs from the light novel series, including Raphtalia’s turn to revolution in the Q’ten Lo Empire. With a confirmed 12-episode run, season 4 promises to deliver the intense political intrigue, epic battles, and character development that fans have been waiting for.

How many episodes will The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 have?

As per the Isekai anime's Blu-ray and DVD details shared on the official site, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 will feature 12 episodes in the Summer 2025 anime season. In other words, this series is scheduled for a one-cour run.

It is announced that the first episode will be made available on AT-X and other channels on July 9, 2025, at 9 pm JST. But the timings will be different in respective countries because of the time zone discrepancies.

The entire distribution timetable for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4, according to the Pacific Standard Time (PST), Eastern Standard Time (EST), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is given below:

Episode Release Date PST EST BST IST Episode 1 July 9, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 2 July 16, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 3 July 23, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 4 July 30, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 5 August 6, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 6 August 13, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 7 August 20, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 8 August 27, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 9 September 3, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 10 September 10, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 11 September 17, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM Episode 12 September 24, 2025 5:30 AM 8:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:00 PM

As much as the above table unveils the overall launch schedule of this Isekai series, it is good for fans to keep in mind that the dates and times noted are not guaranteed, and they could vary based on the decisions of the official staff. Fortunately, the staff hasn't announced any delay as of this writing.

Where to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4

The episodes will be available to Japanese viewers on regional TV networks such as Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS11, and others. Soon after they air on television, episodes will also be accessible on streaming services like ABEMA and d Anime Store.

Crunchyroll, which has North American, Central and South American, European, African, Oceanic, Middle Eastern, and Indian subcontinent distribution rights, will stream The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 for international audiences.

The series may also be available on sites such as Bahamut Anime Crazy, Ani-One Asia (YouTube), and Bilibili Global in some countries of South and Southeast Asia, regionally.

What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4

Following the tumultuous events of season 3, The Rising of the Shield Hero's fourth season begins. Naofumi has to defend his party while dealing with a fresh political and military threat as the Q'ten Lo Empire targets Raphtalia because of her concealed royal ancestry.

As Naofumi prepares for the inevitable attack from the Phoenix, Raphtalia is unexpectedly becomes the face of the revolution. Strategy, magic, and heart, this season reunites Naofumi with his old allies and villains as the next arc of his adventure is unveiled.

