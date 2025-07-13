The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 10:30 pm IST on Netflix. The series will be streamed by ABEMA in Japan as well as broadcast on several TV networks like Sapporo TV, TV Shinshu, and many more.

The previous episode was mostly about the investigation of the old woman's death. Meanwhile, Yoshiki was attacked by a creature in the mountains, when Hikaru saved him by killing the creature.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3: Release date and time

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

As mentioned earlier, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3 will be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). However, several regions will be able to watch the episode on Sunday, July 20, due to the differences in time based on the corresponding time zones as follows:

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 2:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 1:00 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 10:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025 British Summer Time 6:00 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025 Central European Summer Time 7:00 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025 Australian Central Time 2:30 am Sunday, July 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 1:00 am Sunday, July 20, 2025

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3: Where to watch?

Japanese fans of the series can watch The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3 on television networks like Aomori Broadcast, TV Shinshu, Miyagi TV, Sapporo TV, and several other pertinent networks on July 20, 2025. The popular streaming platform ABEMA will stream the episode exclusively in Japan.

Global audiences will be able to watch the episode streaming on Netflix, with both the Japanese and English dubs, along with English subtitles. The date and time mentioned in this article are accurate with the current available information. However, they are subject to change in case of any production delays.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2: A brief recap

The previous episode started with the revelation of the older woman's death. While Hikaru was pretty oblivious about the matter, Yoshiki suspected the former had something to do with the old lady's demise. As they were discussing the matter in school, one of the boys revealed his path home through a creepy forest.

Meanwhile, Tanaka arrives at the Kubitachi village, particularly at the deceased old woman's house. Tanaka then barged into the old woman's house along with some other men to look for clues regarding her death. While searching the house, Tanaka found a bunch of papers with Nonuki's name scribbled on them.

As Tanaka returned from the mountains, he found Hikaru's bag and a shrunken head inside it. Meanwhile, in the hills, Yoshiki was being attacked by a creature, but Hiraku saved him by eating it. The episode ended with Yoshiki discovering a different side of Hikaru.

What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3? (Speculative)

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

The upcoming episode will likely focus back on Tanaka's investigation of the creature that attacked the old lady. Furthermore, with a growing relationship between Hikaru and Yoshiki, the story will likely move forward with them as well. Nevertheless, the focus will be on Hikaru, who might exhibit more abilities that he possesses.

