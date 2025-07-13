  • home icon
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 13, 2025 01:30 GMT
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3 release date and time (Image via Cygames Pictures)
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3 release date and time (Image via Cygames Pictures)

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 10:30 pm IST on Netflix. The series will be streamed by ABEMA in Japan as well as broadcast on several TV networks like Sapporo TV, TV Shinshu, and many more.

The previous episode was mostly about the investigation of the old woman's death. Meanwhile, Yoshiki was attacked by a creature in the mountains, when Hikaru saved him by killing the creature.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3: Release date and time

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

As mentioned earlier, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3 will be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). However, several regions will be able to watch the episode on Sunday, July 20, due to the differences in time based on the corresponding time zones as follows:

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time2:00 amSunday, July 20, 2025
Eastern Standard Time1:00 pmSaturday, July 19, 2025
Pacific Standard Time10:00 amSaturday, July 19, 2025
British Summer Time6:00 pmSaturday, July 19, 2025
Central European Summer Time7:00 pmSaturday, July 19, 2025
Australian Central Time2:30 amSunday, July 20, 2025
Indian Standard Time10:30 pmSaturday, July 19, 2025
Philippine Standard Time1:00 amSunday, July 20, 2025
The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3: Where to watch?

Japanese fans of the series can watch The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3 on television networks like Aomori Broadcast, TV Shinshu, Miyagi TV, Sapporo TV, and several other pertinent networks on July 20, 2025. The popular streaming platform ABEMA will stream the episode exclusively in Japan.

Global audiences will be able to watch the episode streaming on Netflix, with both the Japanese and English dubs, along with English subtitles. The date and time mentioned in this article are accurate with the current available information. However, they are subject to change in case of any production delays.

The Summer Hikaru Died episode 2: A brief recap

The previous episode started with the revelation of the older woman's death. While Hikaru was pretty oblivious about the matter, Yoshiki suspected the former had something to do with the old lady's demise. As they were discussing the matter in school, one of the boys revealed his path home through a creepy forest.

Meanwhile, Tanaka arrives at the Kubitachi village, particularly at the deceased old woman's house. Tanaka then barged into the old woman's house along with some other men to look for clues regarding her death. While searching the house, Tanaka found a bunch of papers with Nonuki's name scribbled on them.

As Tanaka returned from the mountains, he found Hikaru's bag and a shrunken head inside it. Meanwhile, in the hills, Yoshiki was being attacked by a creature, but Hiraku saved him by eating it. The episode ended with Yoshiki discovering a different side of Hikaru.

What to expect from The Summer Hikaru Died episode 3? (Speculative)

Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)
Still from the anime (Image via Cygames Pictures)

The upcoming episode will likely focus back on Tanaka's investigation of the creature that attacked the old lady. Furthermore, with a growing relationship between Hikaru and Yoshiki, the story will likely move forward with them as well. Nevertheless, the focus will be on Hikaru, who might exhibit more abilities that he possesses.

About the author
Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism under the Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.

Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.

If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.

When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment.

