Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 3 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 1:30 am JST, according to official sources. Japanese TV networks like Tokyo MX, Yomiuri TV, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, AT-X, BS11, and TV Aichi will broadcast the episode. Furthermore, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences.

The previous episode was mostly centred around Monica arriving at the Serendia Academy and meeting several new classmates. It also featured her meeting the prince, Felix, for the first time, with a hint towards romantic chemistry between them.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 3: Release date and time

Still from episode 2 of the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

As mentioned earlier, the Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 3 is set to release on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, some regions will be able to watch the episode on Friday, July 18, 2025, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Time Date Japanese Standard Time 1:30 am Saturday, July 19, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 12:30 pm Friday, July 18, 2025 Pacific Standard Time 9:30 am Friday, July 18, 2025 British Summer Time 5:30 pm Friday, July 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time 6:30 pm Friday, July 18, 2025 Australian Central Time 2:00 am Saturday, July 19, 2025 Indian Standard Time 10:00 pm Friday, July 18, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Saturday, July 19, 2025

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 3: Where to watch?

Japanese fans of the series will be able to watch the episode as it broadcasts on TV networks like Tokyo MX, TV Aichi, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, AT-X, and Yomiuri TV on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Streaming services like ABEMA, d Anime Store, and U-NEXT will also stream the episode exclusively in Japan.

For the global fans, as per their summer 2025 anime release schedule, Crunchyroll will stream the episode globally, except for countries like Mongolia, China, Korea, and Japan. While the dates and times mentioned in this article are accurate, they are subject to change in case of any production delays.

Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 2: A brief recap

With a brief introduction to Monica and Isabelle's arrival at the Serendia Academy, the episode shifted its focus to a brief introduction of Felix and the rest of the student council members at the Academy. After Monica was introduced to the class, a 2nd-year student, Lana Colette, approached her, asking about her hair.

After looking around the academy for the prince, Monica found a place where she could have lunch quietly. However, as she approached a fountain, she met with the prince, Felix. After passing out from getting close to Felix, Monica wakes up and is introduced to another one of her classmates, Selma Karsh.

While Monica and Nero, who turned into a boy from his usual cat form, were talking in the attic, they noticed a suspicious figure in a cloak near the boys dormitory. The next day, while Monica was talking to Lana, she was approached by Howard and summoned to the Student Council of the Serendia Academy.

When Monica asked Felix why he was sneaking around the dorm last night, and Felix denied, she started showing her mathematical skills to deduce her conclusion. After that, Monica was appointed to find the real assassin set to kill Felix, to clear her name of being the assassin.

What to expect from Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 3? (Speculative)

The upcoming Secrets of the Silent Witch episode 3 will likely uncover more about Monica and Felix's developing relationship. Furthermore, it will also shed light on the real assassin who was after Felix. The episode should also uncover more characters from the Academy, following the previous episode's pattern.

