Secrets of the Silent Witch complete release schedule and additional information

Released in the summer of 2025, the Secrets of the Silent Witch TV anime series has received a warm reception from the fans. Adapted by Studio Gokumi, the anime series follows the story of Monica Everett from the light novel and manga series by Matsuri Isora, of the same title.

With episode 1 already airing on Friday, July 4, 2025, the Secrets of the Silent Witch is listed with a total of 13 episodes for the pilot season run of the series. The episodes will come out every Friday on Tokyo MX and other pertinent Japanese TV networks till September 26, 2025.

While the source is unofficial, it comes from a reputable anime leaker who has proven themselves quite accurate with previous anime series. Furthermore, with the premiere episode release date aligning with their information, it also helps the case of accuracy.

How many episodes will there be in Secrets of the Silent Witch?

As of the time this article was written, the Secrets of the Silent Witch's debut season is expected to run with 13 episodes. While Blu-ray has yet to confirm the complete release schedule for the anime, the information source is pretty accurate when it comes to episode counts and can therefore be trusted with this information.

The first episode aired on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time (JST), which was one and a half hours delayed from the original release time of 12:00 am. The episode streamed on July 5 for Japan and a handful of other regions, but was available on July 4, 2025, for most of the global regions.

Still from the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi)

Keeping these factors in mind, the complete release schedule will be based on Friday rather than Saturday, and the timing as per Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), has been listed below:

Episodes Date Release Time (PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) Friday, July 4, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 2 Friday. July 11, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 3 Friday, July 18, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 4 Friday, July 25, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 5 Friday, August 1, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 6 Friday, August 8, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 7 Friday, August 15, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 8 Friday, August 22, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 9 Friday, August 29, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 10 Friday, September 5, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 11 Friday, September 12, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 12 Friday, September 19, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm 13 Friday, September 26, 2025 9:30 am/5:30 pm/10 pm

While this should conclude the full release schedule for the Secrets of the Silent Witch TV anime series, the timing, and date are subject to change in case of any production delays. As an example, if episode 5 gets delayed by a week, episodes 6-13 will also move back a week. Any changes in the schedule will be informed if needed.

Where to watch the Secrets of the Silent Witch anime series?

Japanese fans of the series can watch the episodes on July 5, 2025, at 1:30 am JST on television networks like Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, Yomiuri TV, Gunma TV, AT-X, and TV Aichi. Furthermore, streaming websites such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and d Anime Store will stream the episodes exclusively in Japan.

As per their summer 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the episodes for global audiences, except for countries like Japan, Korea, China, and Mongolia. The anime is only available in Japanese but has a plethora of subtitles ranging from English, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, etc.

What to expect from the Secrets of the Silent Witch anime series?

Expand Tweet

Based on episode 1 of the anime, the series is an adventure, magic, and comedy genre anime with some of the greatest modern-day animation quality. The initial episode was mostly narrative-based and laid a foundation for the story to commence in the upcoming episodes.

The scenes from the episode were quite cinematic and calming, despite some intense parts, giving a vibe as to how the rest of the series might feel. The anime can be looked forward to by fans of the genre and is worth a watch if they like mythical creatures like dragons and more in a magical world setting.

