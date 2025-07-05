  • home icon
By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jul 05, 2025 17:30 GMT
The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive (Image via CloverWorks)
One of the highly anticipated rom-com anime from Summer 2025, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime has generated a massive buzz online after its exciting debut on July 5, 2025. Produced by CloverWorks, the series explores the captivating chemistry between Kaoruko and Rintaro and their story.

The premiere has already impressed many fans, who may want to know about the show's complete release schedule. Based on the leaks from credible sources, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime is expected to run for 13 episodes, spanning in one cour. Unless an unfortunate delay occurs, the series will follow the expected schedule. Follow the article to know more about the rom-com anime's full release schedule.

How many episodes will The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime have?

Kaoruko, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
As of this article's writing, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime is expected to air a total of 13 episodes. While the series' official platforms haven't yet listed the Blu-ray and DVD information, which is how the schedule is usually revealed, the recent leaks suggest the rom-com anime will follow a 13-episode run in a single cour in the Summer 2025.

Episode 1 premiered in Japan on Saturday, July 6, 2025, at 12:30 am JST (June 5, 2025, 8:30 am PT) on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels. However, the series follows a different schedule in certain Asian regions, with the first episode scheduled to be released on July 13, 2025. Moreover, in the US and other regions outside Asia, the series will be streamed from September 7, 2025.

The complete release schedule for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime, based on the show's Japanese broadcast schedule, is given below:

EpisodesDateRelease Timings (PDT/EST/BST/IST)
1 (Released)July 5, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
2July 12, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
3July 19, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
4July 26, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
5August 2, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
6August 9, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
7August 16, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
8August 23, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
9August 30, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
10September 6, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
11September 13, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
12September 20, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
13September 27, 20258:30 AM/11:30 AM/4:30 PM/9 PM
Even though the above table reveals the show's full release schedule, interested viewers must note that the dates and times are subject to change due to unexpected delays. So far, the anime hasn't reported an episode being postponed.

Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime?

Rintaro, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Anime enthusiasts can watch the episodes of this rom-com series from the Summer 2025 anime lineup on local networks, like Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, BS11, and later on MBS and AT-X.

Additionally, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime will be exclusively available worldwide on Netflix, though a monetary subscription is required. However, the release timings on Netflix will vary from one region to another.

What to expect from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity anime?

A key visual from the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Based on Saka Mikami's manga series, the title, also known as Kaoru Hana wa Rin to Saku, follows the story of an unlikely couple, Rintaro Tsumugi and Kaoruko Waguri. Rintaro, a student from Chidori High, encounters Kaoruko while working at his family's patisserie. Following the chance encounter, the duo becomes friends, despite their unfavorable backgrounds.

Students from Chidori High are usually looked down upon by the ones studying in Kikyo Girls, a neighboring all-girls high school. Interestingly, Kaoruko studies at Kikyo Girls. Rintaro's peace is disturbed when he learns about such a fact. As such, the series will showcase Rintaro and Kaoruko's captivating bond and rom-com story.

