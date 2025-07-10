The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 preview hints at Rintaro discovering Kaoruko's actual feelings about the Chidori-Kikyo relationship

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, the official website and X account for the anime revealed the preview synopsis and images for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2. Titled Chidori and Kikyo, the episode is set to be released on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 8:30 am PT, which translates to Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks.

Ad

The previous episode introduced the lead characters, Rintaro Tsumugi and Kaoruko Wagumi, and explored their first meeting under unusual circumstances. Rintaro realized that Kaoruko perceived him as different from others. Unlike others who think he was scary, Kaoruko felt that he was actually kind. Yet, the boy was shocked when he discovered that Kaoruko belonged to the Kikyo Academy, a school that detests the students from Chidori High.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2.

Ad

Trending

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 preview teases a tense situation between Rintaro and Kaoruko

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the preview synopsis, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 will pick up the events from the previous episode and focus on Rintaro Tsumugi, who has discovered that Kaoruko is from the Kikyo Private Academy. Knowing the bad relationship between Kikyo and Chidori, Rintaro is slightly worried that Kaoruko might start avoiding him.

Although Kaoruko perceived him differently from the rest and called him a kind person, Rintaro still thinks the strained relationship between the neighboring schools may eventually affect their relationship. However, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 preview suggests that Kaoruko may not know about the bad relationship between Chidori and Kikyo.

Ad

Otherwise, she wouldn't wait for Rintaro outside the Chidori High's gate. Yet, her act will spur a commotion between the boys from the Chidori High and the girls from Kikyo Academy. As per the preview synopsis, Rintaro thinks Kaoruko may finally stop meeting him and coming to the cake shop, especially after witnessing the commotion.

Kaoruko, as seen in the preview (Image via CloverWorks)

Yet, when he returns home, he finds Kaoruko Wagumi waiting for him. In other words, the preview synopsis for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 confirms that Kaoruko doesn't mind meeting Rintaro, irrespective of the controversy surrounding the two schools.

Ad

However, it remains to be seen how Rintaro reacts to this because he is clearly affected by the norm. He is worried that Kaoruko may change her mind eventually. Besides the narrative, one of the preview images for The Fragrant Flower Blooms of Dignity episode 2 shows Kaoruko with Rintaro's friend, Shohei.

The image highlights the moment when Shohei approaches the girl outside the Chidori High's gate. Additionally, the preview images feature Rintaro Tsumugi's mother. Also, in one of the pictures, Kaoruko appears to be enjoying a slice of cake in her mouth.

Ad

Kaoruko and Shohei (Image via CloverWorks)

Furthermore, the preview synopsis and the images for The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 suggest that the upcoming installment will cover the second chapter from Saka Mikami's original romance comedy manga series.

Ad

Conclusion

From the preview, it's evident that The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 2 will focus on the next stage of Rintaro and Kaoruko's relationship. The former will realize that not everyone harbors the same feelings as the mainstream. Rintaro's realization will surely bring the duo closer than ever.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More