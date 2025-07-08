Gachiakuta episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime's official platforms, Gachiakuta episode 2 is set to be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on CBC, TBS, and other Japanese channels. The anime will also stream on Crunchyroll, Ani-One Asia, and other services with multiple subs.

The previous episode introduced viewers to Rudo, a young boy who lived in the slums with his foster parent, Regto. Rudo was the infamous "Trash Raider," who collected bags of trash from waste collection sites, fixed them, and sold them for money. One day, he returned home and saw a mysterious masked person stab his parent, Regto, to death.

Rudo was eventually branded a criminal for the crime and was thrown into the abyss. However, the boy survived the fall and witnessed a sight that convinced him he was in Hell. Given how the episode ended, Gachiakuta episode 2 has become highly anticipated among fans.

Gachiakuta episode 2 exact release date and time for every region

Rudo, as seen in the series (Image via Bones Film)

As per the series' official website and the release schedule, Gachiakuta episode 2 will be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. However, the series will be internationally available 30 minutes late at 8 am PT.

Gachiakuta episode 2 release date and time, as per the anime's international release schedule, are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 8 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 10 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 11 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 12 PM British Summer Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 11 PM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, July 14, 2025 12 AM

Where to watch Gachiakuta episode 2?

Regto, as seen in anime (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 2 will first air on local Japanese networks such as CBC, TBS, and 26 affiliated channels. Afterward, the episode will be available on AT-X, BS Nippon TV, and digital streaming services, like d Anime Store, Lemino, and others. Netflix is another option to watch the episode in Japan.

Furthermore, Crunchyroll will stream Gachiakuta episode 2 in North America, South America, Central America, Oceania, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Belarus and Russia), Southeast Asia, and India.

Gachiakuta episode 2 will also be available on Ani-One Asia in selected Asian territories, including Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, and others. Anime lovers can also watch the episode on Bilibili Global.

Gachiakuta episode 1 recap

Chiwa, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

The episode kicked off with a philosophical question on what dwelt in trash, when souls inhabited people's prized possessions. Afterward, the episode saw a young girl crying over her torn stuffed toy. Her mother said it wouldn't look nice if it were to be sewed back. Instead, she promised the girl that she would buy her another toy and threw the torn one into the dustbin.

Afterward, the episode focused on a boy in a hoodie collecting heaps of trash from the waste collection site. Noticing it, a guard pointed his gun at the boy and asked him for his identity. He realized the boy must be the Trash Raider from the reports. The guard then pressed an alarm, which summoned reinforcements. They chased the boy outside and opened fire.

However, the boy dodged every bullet, but one, which grazed past him. Eventually, he survived their tail and emerged outside the town. The next day, a tribes folk person overheard a group of people talking about the Trash Raider incident from the other night. They also looked at him condescendingly because of his shabby clothes.

Rudo dodges the bullets (Image via Bones Film)

Afterward, the episode focused on the boy from earlier, and introduced him as Rudo, an orphaned boy who lived in the slums with his foster parent, Regto. Apparently, Rudo's actual father was a "criminal" who killed someone. That's why many people in the slums looked at Rudo with judgmental eyes. Nevertheless, Rudo's crush, Chiwa, thought he wasn't like his parents.

She then noticed a torn stuffed toy in Rudo's hands that he had stolen from the waste collection site earlier. Rudo said it wasn't for sale. After he returned home, Regto mocked him for the things he said to Chiwa. He thought Rudo needed to be more expressive, or else Chiwa might fall for someone else.

Additionally, Regto noticed Rudo's injury and said he should stop going to the trash collection site. However, Rudo thought the injury was nothing compared to the scar he had on his hands. Saying that, he took off his gloves and looked at his pitch-black, charred hands. Apparently, he still felt immense pain from his wound.

Rudo's gloves, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

People used to look at him with disgust because of his charred hands, until Regto gave him those gloves. Since then, he had treasured the gloves. Nevertheless, Regto reminded Rudo to give the stuffed toy to Chiwa. The next day, Rudo went out to look for his friend and saw the execution of a criminal on the edge of the abyss, where trash and criminals alike were thrown.

Chiwa appeared behind Rudo and commented on how the abyss was a grim reminder of their place in society. After a brief conversation, Rudo gave the toy to Chiwa, who was delighted to receive it. Afterward, he thought he should tell about it to Regto and ran for home. On his way, he bumped into a group of Apostles, who looked at him sternly.

Eventually, Rudo returned home. Yet, as soon as he opened the door, he saw a masked man, stabbing Regto to death. For a moment, he was lost. After recollecting his thoughts, he charged at the man, but was slammed against the wall. The masked man quietly left the home after picking up a book that was lying on the ground.

The masked man, as seen in the episode (Image via Bones Film)

Soon after, the Apostle arrived and accused Regto of killing his foster parent. He was hoisted with chains, ready to be thrown into the abyss. During his final moments, Rudo saw Chiwa's "disappointed" gaze and the masked man in the crowd. At the same time, Rudo was in disbelief, as no one listened to his truth.

Rudo was overcome with disgust. While falling into the abyss, he swore to kill everyone. Interestingly, Rudo survived his fall and discovered a place filled with heaps of trash. Suddenly, he noticed a creature being formed from waste materials. The episode ended with Rudo wondering whether it was truly Hell.

What to expect in Gachiakuta episode 2? (speculative)

Rudo, as seen in the Ground (Image via Bones Film)

Gachiakuta episode 2 will continue the adaptation from chapter 2 of Kei Urana's manga and show Rudo confronting the mysterious beasts formed from the heaps of trash.

The episode will showcase his newfound abilities and his encounter with Enjin, a Cleaner from the Cleaners Organization. Gachiakuta episode 2 will likely show Enjin inviting Rudo to join the Cleaners.

