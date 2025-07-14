Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15 is set to be released on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. In episode 14, the Seven Wonders discuss ways to handle the rising number of apparitions. The Sixth Wonder’s kidnapping of Aoi is seemingly tied to resolving the situation. Akane and Nene search for Aoi.

They manage to convince Hanako to help guide them to her location, the Sixth’s Boundary. Meanwhile, Aoi appears to have lost her memories and now follows the Sixth’s orders. However, when she notices Akane, Nene, and Hanako arriving, Aoi unexpectedly volunteers to deal with them herself.

With this development, the next episode is likely to reveal how Aoi’s memories were lost, whether she’s truly under the Sixth’s control or simply pretending, and provide further insight into the Sixth and his Boundary.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15 release date, time, and countdown

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15 will likely delve into Aoi's rescue (Image via Lerche)

As previously mentioned, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15, titled The Reaper’s Sacrifice, is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers will be able to access the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day.

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 19 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, July 20 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 20 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, July 20 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, July 20 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 20 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, July 20 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 20 5:00 PM

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15?

Hanako will join Aoi's rescue in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15 (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15 will air on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

For Japanese fans, this Summer 2025 series will also be accessible for streaming on various platforms, such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others, available after 5:30 AM JST on the same day.

For international viewers, platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll are streaming part 2 of this sequel across the globe.

A brief recap of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14

Akane and Nene (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14, titled The Near Shore and the Far Shore, picks up with Nene sharing a rumor about an elevator that crosses worlds, a sound that draws death, and a girl who wishes to go far away.

Meanwhile, the Seven School Wonders gather to address concerns of growing apparition appearances. Kako warns Hanako that too many apparitions have crossed into the land of the living due to them recently breaking several Yorishiro.

He mentions the upcoming Urabo/Obon, when the border between the living and the dead is at its weakest, which could make things worse. Hanako insists he’s fulfilling his role as leader, mentioning that Number Six is also doing his duty, though Kako worries about the Sixth Wonder’s extreme methods.

Elsewhere, Aoi awakens in an unfamiliar landscape and panics. The Sixth reveals his face beneath the mask and calmly explains that he needed "the oracle’s blood" to repair the border; Aoi would serve as a sacrifice.

Nene and Akane see the ghost (Image via Lerche)

Meanwhile, Nene suggests seeking Hanako’s help to rescue Aoi, but Akane doubts Hanako would go that far for her. As they argue, they notice an apparition girl carrying Aoi’s basket. When Nene approaches her, the girl offers to guide them to Aoi. Following her, they board a strange elevator that leads them through unsettling and supernatural occurrences.

The group faces dangerous situations as they ascend. Nene realizes she’s experienced something similar before, and Hanako had saved her. Just then, she receives a call from Hanako. He reveals he knows their situation and about Aoi, but refuses to explain further. He instructs them to focus on themselves, saying they are in a gap between worlds, which can lead to anywhere but resides in nowhere.

Nene guesses the elevator might lead to Aoi, and Hanako admits he can operate it but initially refuses to help. As he’s about to warn Nene that she has her lifespan to worry about first, he suddenly thinks of something and offers Akane a deal – he’ll guide him to Aoi if Akane agrees to obey one demand from him unconditionally.

Aoi and Akane (Image via Lerche)

Hanako reminds Akane that he is the Seventh Wonder, who grants wishes but for a price. Unwilling to comply, Akane threatens Hanako using Nene as leverage, something he admits learning from Teru. When Akane tries to kiss Nene, she calls out for Hanako. Desperate, he instantly arrives and separates them.

Left with no option, Hanako reveals Aoi was probably taken to the Sixth’s Boundary beneath the school, closest to the far shore. As they approach, Hanako reveals that the Sixth is the most mysterious among the Wonders and warns them to stay alert.

Meanwhile, the Sixth surmises that the door between the near and the far shore remaining half-open is causing problems. He plans to close it to prevent the living and the dead from mixing, and remove half-places like Boundaries. At that moment, Aoi, now wearing different clothes, enters. She agrees to serve as the sacrifice but suddenly sets the area on fire, demanding the Sixth pay more attention to her as his sacrifice.

The Sixth wonders if she still retains her memories and personality, which shouldn’t be possible, but seeing her obedience, he overlooks it. Just then, he learns that he has visitors, Hanako’s group. The episode concludes as the Sixth prepares to meet them, but Aoi unexpectedly asks to handle them herself.

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15? (speculative)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15 will focus on Aoi and the Sixth (Image via Lerche)

With Aoi’s memories now seemingly gone as she appears loyal to the Sixth, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 15 is set to delve into how she ended up like this and whether her memories have really been erased. Her unusual reaction upon seeing the visitors, followed by her offer to face them herself, suggests there may be more to her behavior than it seems.

The next episode is likely to reveal Aoi’s true motives while offering a closer look at the Sixth Wonder, his Boundary, and how Nene’s group plans to save Aoi from her current situation.

