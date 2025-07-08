Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14 is set to be released on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14 kicks off the Sacrifice of the Grim Reaper arc. As final exams end, a school sleepover sets the stage for a chilling encounter with the Sixth School Wonder, a Grim Reaper.

Ad

Nene grows anxious about her shortened lifespan after hearing the Reaper’s flute. The situation escalates when the Sixth appears and attacks Nene and Akane. When he sees Aoi, he surprisingly recognizes and abducts her, while Akane fails to stop him. With that, the next episode is expected to reveal his motives and follow Akane and Nene’s efforts to save Aoi.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14 release date, time, and countdown

The Sixth kidnaps Aoi (Image via Lerche)

As previously stated, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14, titled The Near Shore and the Far Shore, is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Due to time zone differences, most international fans will be able to access the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day.

Ad

Trending

The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, July 12 11:30 PM Central Standard Time Sunday, July 13 1:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 13 2:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, July 13 7:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, July 13 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 13 1:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, July 13 3:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, July 13 5:00 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14 will premiere on 28 TBS-affiliated stations across Japan on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.

For viewers in Japan, part 2 of this sequel will also be accessible for streaming on various platforms, including ABEMA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, among others, available after 5:30 AM JST on the same day.

For international fans, this Summer 2025 series can be streamed on platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll, which provide worldwide access.

Ad

A brief recap of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13

Nene, Hanako, and Kou (Image via Lerche)

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 13, titled Final Exams and a School Sleepover, picks up after the Picture Perfect Arc, beginning with Nene reminding Hanako and Kou about their upcoming finals. Meanwhile, Teru challenges Akane to a bet; whoever scores higher in the finals can ask the loser for a favor. If it’s a tie, the win goes to Akane. Akane has to reluctantly agree after Teru threatens to involve Aoi.

Ad

Motivated by his feelings for Aoi, Akane throws himself into intense studying and scores perfectly in all subjects. However, Teru still beats him with his extra credit points. Teru, however, makes a simple request. Knowing that Kou will soon ask Akane for help, he has to aid Kou to the best of his abilities.

Meanwhile, Hanako, Kou, and Nene celebrate passing their exams without issue. With the exams over, the narrative shifts to a school sleepover. Nene now hopes to address her shortened lifespan and approach Akane.

Ad

The Sixth Wonder approaches Aoi (Image via Lerche)

However, she suddenly hears a mysterious flute that no one else can. Aoi tries to talk to her about something important, but they’re interrupted. During the event, a discussion leads to the origin of the tradition called "Moon Vigil," held to protect against the Grim Reaper’s flute, which lures sleeping souls. Akane identifies the entity as the Sixth Wonder, and Nene begins to panic.

Ad

She comes across Akane and is about to address her issue when the flute plays again. Lights go out and apparitions attack. Akane fights back, but another powerful presence enters, revealed to be the Sixth Wonder himself. His presence drains their strength. Just then, Aoi arrives, but the Sixth strangely recognizes her and takes her, claiming she’s needed to restore order at the school.

Akane, despite using his powers and freezing time, fails to stop him. Strangely, his powers don’t work on Aoi either. Episode 13 ends on a cliffhanger, with Aoi kidnapped and Akane left helpless and enraged.

Ad

What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the Sacrifice of the Grim Reaper Arc begins, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 14 is set to explore the aftermath of Aoi’s abduction by the Sixth. The episode will likely follow how Nene and Akane respond to her kidnapping and what steps they take to rescue her.

Viewers can also expect deeper insight into key mysteries like why the Sixth recognized Aoi, his reasons for taking her, and why Akane’s powers didn’t affect her during the time freeze. With tension rising, fans can look forward to more suspense, action, and unraveling secrets as the arc unfolds.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More