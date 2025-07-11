Kaiju No. 8 season 2 reveals ending theme and additional cast with new trailer ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Friday, July 11, 2025, the official website and X account for Kaiju No. 8 season 2 unveiled the third promotional video ahead of its premiere on July 19, 2025. The short clip revealed a new cast member and the ending theme, Beautiful Colors, by OneRepublic.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 is a direct sequel to the previous season, which released 12 episodes from April 2024 to June 2024. The series serves as an adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto's eponymous manga series. Shueisha's Shonen Jump has been serializing Naoya-san's manga since July 2020. The manga will end on July 17, 2025, with the 129th chapter.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 new trailer focuses on the Inheritance of Will

Ad

Trending

Days ahead of the premiere, Kaiju No. 8 season 2 streamed the third promotional video, unveiling the sequel's ending theme and a new cast. Titled The Will Lives On, the PV highlights the will of the Defense Force, which is passed down from Isao and Hikari Shinomiya to Gen Narumi and Mina, and eventually to Kafka and Kikoru.

The latest Kaiju No. 8 season 2 trailer also previews the ending theme, Beautiful Colors, performed by American band OneRepublic, who previously performed season 1's ending theme, Nobody. Commenting on the song, OneRepublic said:

Ad

"The style of the song is completely different, but I hope you can feel the feelings I put into this season and this work. I want to make a song that would shake your emotions deeper after watching it, and I hope it resonates with you. With 'Nobody' we could jump and dance together, but with 'Beautiful Colors' maybe we can cry together—that's the kind of song it is." - (The official site of the series)

Ad

Furthermore, the trailer highlights Kikorui's late mother, Hikaru Shinomiya, who is voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will premiere on TV Tokyo and other affiliated networks on July 19, 2025. Like the previous installment, the sequel will be simulcast on X.

The new season sees Koki Uchiyama joining the franchise as Gen Narumi. The other cast members are: Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina, Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya, Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro, and others.

Hikari, as seen in the trailer (Image via Production I.G)

Shigeyuki Miya directs the series, with Yuichiro Kido in charge of the series composition and scripts. Tetsuya Nishio is the show's character designer and the chief animation director, while Hayato Aragaki serves as the 3D director. Eiji Arai is the photography director, while Yuta Bando is the music composer. AURORA performs the opening theme, You Can't Run From Yourself.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will continue the adaptation from chapter 40 and cover the Kaiju Weapon Arc and the Compatible User Arc. Additionally, the sequel may adapt the Cataclysm Arc and the Touch the Second Wave Arc.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More