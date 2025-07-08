Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! anime announced for production

On Wednesday, July 8, 2025, Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Magazine officially announced that Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi!, also known as Living Life to the Fullest in a Tiny One-Tatami-Mat-Sized Room, has been confirmed for an anime adaptation.

This was followed by the creation of an X account named @ichijyoma_anime, which confirmed that the anime has been green-lit and posted a congratulatory message from the author along with artwork from the manga.

Quirky manga café story Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! is set to receive an anime adaptation

As mentioned, the August issue of manga publisher Houbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Magazine confirmed that Mako Hisamaku’s four-koma manga, Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi!, has an anime adaptation in the works.

The author’s comments to the announcement were posted on the anime’s X account, where they thanked fans for their support and expressed joy at the good news.

"It has been decided that "One Tatami Room Full of Life!" will be made into an anime! This is all thanks to everyone who always supports us! Thank you so much! And to everyone who believed in the anime and waited, we apologize for the long wait!!" the author shared.

"We are overwhelmed with emotion to be able to announce this today!! Working together with the wonderful staff, we are working hard to deliver an enjoyable work. We hope you will continue to watch over Meiko and her friends with kindness. Thank you very much!" said author Mako Hisamaku.

Other details such as the studio, cast, and release timeline are yet to be shared and will likely be revealed soon. Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! is a lesser-known manga that has been serialized since 2018, with its fourth volume set to release on July 26, 2025.

The manga is in a rare four-koma format, where panels are divided into four equal parts and read from top to bottom rather than right to left. This is generally seen in gag manga and is not as widespread in recent times.

Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! is a light-hearted tale of comedy, ecchi, and friendship that follows Meiko, a girl from the countryside, who gains the opportunity to attend a prestigious girls' academy for free. However, as a condition for her exempted tuition, she will have to volunteer at a manga café called Hedgehog, which also serves as her dormitory.

Soon after arriving at her new home, Meiko realizes that she may have bitten off more than she can chew, as she is surrounded by eccentric girls from all walks of life. Though initially overwhelmed, she gradually grows closer to the group as they engage in all sorts of chaotic and hilarious daily activities.

