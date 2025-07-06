On Sunday, July 6, 2025, the official staff unveiled a visual to commemorate the series' first anniversary and announce the 2026 release window for Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 2. More information about the sequel will be shared later.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 2 serves as a direct sequel to the previous installment, which aired 12 episodes from July 2024 to September 2024. The series is based on the fantasy manga series, written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Toshi Aoi.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 2 set to air in 2026

On July 6, 2025, the official website and X handle of the series shared a visual to commemorate the title's first anniversary. Along with this, the staff revealed that Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 2 will begin its broadcast in 2026. Information about the sequel's broadcast schedule and exact release date will be announced later.

The commemorative visual is drawn by Toshi Aoi, who is responsible for illustrating the original manga series. It features the male protagonist Will Serfort and his classmates from the Regarden Magic Academy leaving their abode and moving forward. It's a symbolic representation of their growth. Furthermore, the staff revealed that ABEMA will stream the first season on July 12-13, 2025.

The first season premiered in Japan on July 7, 2024, and aired 12 episodes till September 29, 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the fantasy anime as it aired in Japan. It stars Kohei Amasaki as Will Serfort, Akira Sekine as Elfaria Albis Serfort, Aoi Inase as Kiki, Satomi Amano as Colette, Masaaki Mizunaka as Sion, Lynn as Lihanna, and others. Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 2 is expected to feature the previous cast members.

Tatsuya Yoshihara, the renowned director from Black Clover, was in charge of the first season's direction at the joint production of Bandai Namco Pictures and Actas. Sayaka Ono was the character designer as the chief animation director, while Tatsuya Yoshihara worked on the scripts. Yuki Hayashi was the show's music composer.

What to expect in Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 2?

Will Serfort, as seen in the anime (Image via Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures)

Although the official staff has yet to give a synopsis, Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 2 will resume the adaptation from chapter 20. As such, the sequel will focus on the Graduation Finals Arc and eventually the Blooming Festival Arc.

Thus, fans can expect the sequel to show the events from Terminalia, when the Magia Vanders rebuild the barrier-induced sky to protect the world from darkness. The upcoming installment is likely to shed light on Will's growth as a "Sword," and how he unites the Sword with Wand.

