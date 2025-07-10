The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime gets delayed to 2026

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime unveiled a teaser promotional video. The short clip revealed the anime's main cast, staff, and the 2026 release window. The series was previously slated to be released in 2025.

Ad

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime is based on manga creator Iwatobineko's eponymous manga series. The manga was originally serialized as a webcomic on the author's Twitter (now X) account in March 2021. Currently, Futabasha is serializing the manga on the Pixiv Comic site.

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime's teaser PV confirms the 2026 release, main cast, and staff

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, the official staff shared a teaser trailer for The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime. According to the PV, the series will begin its broadcast in 2026. Previously, it was announced that the series would premiere in 2025. A detailed broadcast schedule will be revealed in the future.

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime trailer depicts the captivating chemistry between the blind heroine, Yakou Shizuka, and her invisible boss at a detective agency, Akira Tounome. In the trailer, Akira asks Yakou whether she ever felt she would want to see him. Yakou says she already knows the type of person Akira is.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The PV also shows Akira Tounome asking Yakou if she can guess where he is. While she is blind, Yakou can easily detect Tounome's presence with her heightened senses. According to the teaser PV, Yohei Azakami stars as Akira Tounome, while Yuka Nukui voices Shizuka Yakou.

Staff and the plot of The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime

Yakou and Akira, as seen in the teaser PV (Image via Project No.9)

Mitsuho Seta, who has written scripts for the ongoing Solo Camping for Two anime, is directing and overseeing the scripts of the titular office romance series at Project No.9 Studios. Kairi Unabara, who is involved in the Witch Hat Atelier's staff, is enlisted as the character designer, while Yoichi Kadono is in charge of the Suits supervision. Ruka Kawada is the music composer, while Nozomi Nakatami is the show's sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion.

Ad

Also read: 10 best romance anime movies everyone must watch

Based on Iwatobineko's manga, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime follows the story of Yakou Shizuka, a blind woman working at a detective agency, and her "invisible" boss, Akira Tounome. Although Yakou is blind, she can easily sense the presence of Akira. Eventually, Akira Tounome develops feelings for Yakou, which leads to a captivating office romance narrative.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More