The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime gets delayed to 2026

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime unveiled a teaser promotional video. The short clip revealed the anime's main cast, staff, and the 2026 release window. The series was previously slated to be released in 2025.
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime is based on manga creator Iwatobineko's eponymous manga series. The manga was originally serialized as a webcomic on the author's Twitter (now X) account in March 2021. Currently, Futabasha is serializing the manga on the Pixiv Comic site.
On Thursday, July 10, 2025, the official staff shared a teaser trailer for The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime. According to the PV, the series will begin its broadcast in 2026. Previously, it was announced that the series would premiere in 2025. A detailed broadcast schedule will be revealed in the future.
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime trailer depicts the captivating chemistry between the blind heroine, Yakou Shizuka, and her invisible boss at a detective agency, Akira Tounome. In the trailer, Akira asks Yakou whether she ever felt she would want to see him. Yakou says she already knows the type of person Akira is.
The PV also shows Akira Tounome asking Yakou if she can guess where he is. While she is blind, Yakou can easily detect Tounome's presence with her heightened senses. According to the teaser PV, Yohei Azakami stars as Akira Tounome, while Yuka Nukui voices Shizuka Yakou.
Staff and the plot of The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime
Mitsuho Seta, who has written scripts for the ongoing Solo Camping for Two anime, is directing and overseeing the scripts of the titular office romance series at Project No.9 Studios. Kairi Unabara, who is involved in the Witch Hat Atelier's staff, is enlisted as the character designer, while Yoichi Kadono is in charge of the Suits supervision. Ruka Kawada is the music composer, while Nozomi Nakatami is the show's sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion.
Based on Iwatobineko's manga, The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-be Wife anime follows the story of Yakou Shizuka, a blind woman working at a detective agency, and her "invisible" boss, Akira Tounome. Although Yakou is blind, she can easily sense the presence of Akira. Eventually, Akira Tounome develops feelings for Yakou, which leads to a captivating office romance narrative.
