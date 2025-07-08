Magilumiere anime season 2 confirmed for 2026 release with teaser visual

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the Magilumiere anime season 2 was confirmed for release in 2026 by the anime's official website. Alongside the announcement, the website also released teaser visuals for the upcoming season of the popular magical girl-satire anime Magilumiere Co. Ltd.

The Magilumiere Co. Ltd. (Kabushikigaisha Magilumiere) manga by writer Sekka Iwata and illustrator Yu Aoki finished with the final chapter 160 on Friday, July 4, 2025. Thus, Magilumiere anime season 2 will pick up the story from where it left off with season 1.

Magilumiere anime season 2 confirmed with teaser visuals

As mentioned earlier, Studio J.C. Staff and Studio Moe, the producers for the first season of the Magilumiere Co. Ltd. TV anime series, announced that season 2 is scheduled to be released in 2026. The official website also released a teaser visual featuring Kana Sakuragi alongside the announcement.

With the final chapter of the manga, chapter 160 titled Final Chapter: You are..., published on the Manga Plus website of Shueisha on Friday, July 4, 2025, the Magilumiere anime season 2 is likely to conclude the story. The manga was first serialized on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and mobile app back on October 20, 2021.

VIZ Media and the Manga Plus website and mobile app by Shueisha have been releasing the manga in English. VIZ Media has also described the story of the Magilumiere Co. Ltd. manga series as:

"Kana Sakuragi is an excellent candidate for the job. Any job! She's motivated and organized, and has a fantastic memory. So why has she interviewed at over 15 companies without receiving a single offer?"

They further add:

"She's trying to keep a positive attitude, but it seems like her bad luck is only getting worse when a monster crashes her latest interview. As havoc ensues, she finds herself helping the magical girl who comes to their rescue and ends up with more than just her life in return. Meet the newest magical girl at Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.!"

The Magilumiere anime season 2 will be produced by Studio Moe and J.C. Staff, who have produced season 1 of the anime. Furthermore, there is a high chance that Amazon Prime Video will stream season 2 of the anime for global audiences, as they have done with the pilot season. With season 1 being a popular hit among the fans, the upcoming season will also maintain the standard.

