New Fist of the North Star anime reveals main cast with trailer

On July 6, 2025, a trailer for the new Fist of the North Star anime was dropped by Warner Bros. Japan Anime on their official YouTube channel. It has revealed the main cast members for the upcoming 2026 series.

The highly anticipated revamped version of the classic 1983 anime series was first announced for a 2026 release back in June 2025, with visuals on their official social platforms. Now, this trailer has confirmed the release window for the series.

The new Fist of the North Star trailer provides insight into the main cast for the series

As mentioned earlier, the official YouTube channel of Warner Bros. Japan Anime has unveiled the teaser PV for the new Fist of the North Star series. While a specific date has yet to be announced by the makers, the anime will premiere in 2026.

The teaser features an introductory narration to the series. It also provides an insight into the voice actors for the main characters. The narration in the video states:

"In the year 199X, the world is engulfed in a nuclear inferno! The seas have vanished. The Earth lies in ruins. It seems all life has been wiped out...but humanity has not perished!"

The main protagonist of the new Fist of the North Star series, Kenshiro, will be played by Shunsuke Takeuchi, known for his voice acting as Cyborg (DC League of Super-Pets), Olaf (Frozen 2), and Thrash Malto (Transformers: EarthSpark). Daiki Yamashita, popular for his works as Mafuyu Seba (Sakamoto Days) and Seta Sōjirō (Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance), will lend his voice to Bat.

Additionally, the character of Rin will be played by M・A・O (Real name Mao Ichimichi). In the YouTube video description for the trailer, Warner Bros. Japan has mentioned the premise of the upcoming series:

"The legendary action manga Fist of the North Star, written by Buronson and illustrated by Tetsuo Hara, first began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1983."

The description further reads:

"With its overwhelmingly powerful artwork, striking world-building, and unforgettable characters, the story of protagonist Kenshiro—who defeats evil with the deadly martial art, Hokuto Shinken—captivated readers from the very start."

Warner Bros. Japan has finished off their statement regarding the new Fist of the North Star anime by commenting:

"And now, in 2026, Fist of the North Star will be reborn as a new anime, brought to life by an all-new team of creators and voice actors, and powered by the latest animation technology. The brutal saga of men in a ruined world returns to forge a new legend!"

Are you excited for the new Fist of the North Star series in 2026? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.

