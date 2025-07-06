Hiromu Arakawa's Daemons of the Shadow Realm manga receives an anime adaptation

On Saturday, July 5, 2025, Studio Bones Film announced the anime adaptation of the Daemons of the Shadow Realm manga series at the Anime Expo 2025 panel for Crunchyroll. The announcement was made alongside the reveal of the trailer and visuals for the series.

Furthermore, during the announcement, Crunchyroll also stated that they will digitally distribute the anime on their website. The supernatural and adventure manga written by Hiromu Arakawa, known for his Fullmetal Alchemist series, was serialized in Square Enix's Monthly Shōnen Gangan magazine in December 2021.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is getting an anime adaptation by Studio Bones Film

The trailer that was released at the Anime Expo panel also revealed several staff members who will be working on the upcoming adaptation project. Masahiro Andō, known for his work in Sword of the Stranger, will be directing the anime under Bones Film, which has been credited as the anime's production studio.

Noboru Takagi will be in charge of the series' scripts, who has been known for his works like Kingdom (seasons 3-6) and Golden Kamuy (first four seasons). The renowned character designer of the Bungo Stray Dogs series will be in charge of the character designs for the Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime as well.

Furthermore, Kenichiro Suehiro will be in charge of composing the music, who has earned fame working in other anime series like Golden Kamuy and the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchises. Square Enix Manga & Books, which has been serializing and publishing the manga in English, describes the story as:

"In a remote mountain village under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, the young Yuru contentedly lives off the land while staying close to the only family he has left—Asa, his precious twin sister."

They further add,

"Asa, meanwhile, carries out a mysterious “duty” on behalf of the village while locked in a cage. Why is Asa a prisoner? And what other secrets does Yuru's otherwise idyllic home hide?"

Arakawa published the Daemons of the Shadow Realm manga back in December 2021 in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine. Recently, Square Enix published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 12, 2025, and will publish the 10th volume on July 11, 2025.

How eagerly are you looking forward to the Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime series? Let us know in the comments below. Follow us for more anime/manga news and updates.

