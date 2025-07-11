8 anime characters like Seiko Ayase from Dandadan who are badass grannies

Characters like Seiko Ayase from Dandadan are a rare breed — grannies who blend supernatural flair with swagger, sarcasm, and pure strength. Seiko, the chain-smoking, exorcism throwing grandma of Momo Ayase, is not exactly a side character: she claims every screen she appears on.

Ad

She lays down spiritual notions like a sheet of iron, chastises her granddaughter while punching her in the face, fights aliens, and goes at it like they are the ones who needed adult supervision. Her appearance at Dandadan turns the stereotype of the anime-grandma into a humor-making-and-destroying machine. And yet, Dandadan isn’t alone in this.

Across anime history, there have been other characters like Seiko Ayase, grannies who bring emotional weight, killer instincts, and unshakeable leadership. From Genkai’s tournament dominance in Yu Yu Hakusho to Chiyo’s legendary puppet duel in Naruto, these grannies aren't just mentors, they're icons.

Ad

Trending

These badass anime grannies channel that same Seiko Ayase energy and prove that age is anything but a weakness.

Disclaimer: The article solely presents the author's opinion and not that of Sportskeeda as a whole.

Anime characters like Seiko Ayase: From Genkai’s spirit punches to Chiyo’s last stand

1) Genkai (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Still of Genkai (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Characters like Seiko Ayase are defined by grit, strength, and a total refusal to be sidelined. These traits are exactly why Genkai stands out as a legend.

Ad

In the Dark Tournament arc of Yu Yu Hakusho, Genkai goes into the ring not as a bystander, but as a frontline fighter. She is able to stand her ground against the godlike strength of Toguro, demonstrating her prowess with the Spirit Wave technique and years of polished fighting skills.

More amazing is the connection she has with Yusuke, disciplining him in the mixture of tough love and sardonic wisdom reminiscent of the relationship Seiko has with Momo in Dandadan. Her raw power, strategic mind, and fearless spirit make Genkai one of the most enduring grannies in anime.

Ad

2) Chiyo (Naruto)

Still of Chiyo (Image via Pierrot)

A few characters like Seiko Ayase can match the intensity and emotional depth of Chiyo from Naruto. The Kazekage Rescue Mission arc unveils Chiyo's unexpected ability to compete with younger shinobi while demonstrating superior battle skills that surpass many of her peers. Her battle with Sakura against her distant grandson Sasori showcases exceptional puppetry skills and stamina.

Ad

Her existence transcends combat as she evolves to shield and offer her own essence. A scene unfolds where Chiyo brings Gaara back to life at the expense of her own existence, which mirrors Seiko’s display of maternal sacrifice and spiritual power in Dandadan. Her actions prove that genuine power never diminishes but instead acquires greater complexity as it matures.

3) Kaede (Inuyasha)

Still of Kaede (Image via Sunrise)

Though Kaede is not as skilled in physical combat as Seiko Ayase, her spiritual strength, paired with unyielding courage, places her among anime's most significant elder characters.

Ad

Kaede is a stabilizing presence during much of the beginning of Inuyasha, consistently providing support to Kagome and Inuyasha, and protecting the village with her power. She’s seen treating wounds while simultaneously breaking demonic curses and delivering essential guidance during critical situations.

Throughout the Mount Hakurei arc, she maintains her composure, using her spiritual power to support purification efforts as evil forces expand. Characters like Seiko Ayase dominate scenes without vocal effort, and Kaede achieves this through her unspoken determination and powerful intellect.

Ad

4) Lisa Lisa (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Still of Lisa Lisa (Image via David Production)

Lisa Lisa might not carry the “granny” title openly, but in anime logic, she fits right in with characters like Seiko Ayase. As Joseph Joestar's mother and a Ripple master, she occupies a fundamental position in developing Battle Tendency's protagonist. Throughout the intense training arc at Air Supplena Island, Lisa Lisa demonstrates her agility, precision, and lethal Ripple techniques.

Ad

The way she evaluates dangers and protects Joseph during her encounter with Kars reflects Seiko Ayase's experienced fearlessness when battling aliens and yokai in Dandadan. Lisa Lisa wields her elegance as protective armor while her intelligence serves as a sharp blade.

5) Biscuit Krueger (Hunter x Hunter)

Still of Biscuit Krueger (Image via Madhouse)

Bisky’s cute, doll-like appearance might deceive fans, but she’s a 57-year-old Nen master who could bench press a tank. In the Greed Island arc of Hunter x Hunter, Biscuit trains Gon and Killua. She turns them into combat machines with her tough regimen. Her strength comes from her versatility.

Ad

She’s a skilled fighter, a clever strategist, and a mentor who knows when to push and when to hold back. Amongst the characters, like Seiko Ayase, Bisky hides her real power behind a playful facade. But when it’s time to act, she’s unstoppable, easily taking down creatures like Bara.

6) Yubaba (Spirited Away)

Still of Yuhuba (Studio Ghibli)

Yubaba, the witch who runs the bathhouse in Spirited Away, is a true powerhouse. This granny has magic that rivals Seiko’s spiritual skills. She controls an entire spirit world with contracts, spells, and intimidation. Her giant head and piercing glare send a clear message: “don’t cross me.”

Ad

Among characters like Seiko Ayase, Yubaba is protective of her domain, even if her methods are ruthless. Her ability to turn people into animals and command spirits proves she’s a force of nature, making her a granny fans would both respect and fear.

7) Chi-Chi (Dragon Ball)

Still of Chi-Chi (Image via Toei Animation)

Chi-Chi may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of characters like Seiko Ayase, but she earned it through her tenacity and zeal. As Gohan and Goten's mother, she is traditional while also having high standards of discipline.

Ad

Chi-Chi stands her ground against Saiyans, aliens, and Gods alike in multiple arcs of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. She also insists on having order in their chaotic home life.

The character has shown many times that she is a clever and competent fighter. She once defeated a T Rex and demonstrated her skills in a tournament match against Goku. She has also trained her sons, who are some of the strongest warriors in the series.

Ad

8) Charlotte Linlin (One Piece)

Charlotte Linlin is among the characters like Seiko Ayase (Image via Toei Animation)

Charlotte Linlin, known as Big Mom in One Piece, is a striking example of characters like Seiko Ayase. She is aggressive, domineering, and erratic. As one of the four Emperors, she rules Totto Land and maintains her iron grip across the New World.

Ad

In the Whole Cake Island arc, she demonstrates her godlike strength, rampages of hunger, and potent powers of the Soul-Soul Fruit, making her one of the series' top threats. Much like Seiko from Dandadan, she is both a scary fighter and a matriarch who will protect her version of "family." Her presence is not just felt, but rather feared.

Final Thoughts

These anime legends show that characters like Seiko Ayase from Dandadan aren't exceptions. They set the standard for anime grannies who challenge, protect, and outshine the younger generation. Whether they are fighting spirits, mentoring misfits, or simply living with unstoppable energy, these strong grandmothers carry the torch and do it with style.

Ad

Read more:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jayshree Gupta Jayshree Gupta covers anime at Sportskeeda, with over 1.5 years of experience in entertainment writing. She has previously contributed to platforms like Desi Rap Network. Currently pursuing a Master's in English Literature, she also holds a degree in Physics, which she believes sharpens her analytical skills and helps her to draft content that resonates with diverse audiences.



One of the aspects Jayshree loves about anime is its ability to tell deeply resonant stories that transcend cultural and language barriers. She feels that anime not only entertains but also inspires and connects people from all walks of life. She admires mangaka Eiichiro Oda for his exceptional world-building and comedians like Ravi Gupta and Abhishek Upmanyu for their impeccable comic timing.



To ensure accuracy in her work, Jayshree conducts thorough research, cross-checks facts, and relies on trustworthy sources. When not writing, she finds solace in nature through gardening, enjoys magical films and series, and immerses herself in books, which has always been her favorite hobby. Know More