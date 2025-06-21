Older ninjas from Naruto need to make more appearances in Boruto for the sake of the story

The Boruto saga is an example of how to do a sequel right. Among the anime and manga spin-offs in recent times, there are not many that have held viewers spellbound like Boruto has. Its story combines elements that have existed in Naruto and blends them with newer aspects to give it a refreshing feel. Furthermore, a huge reason for Boruto’s appeal is its key characters.

Fans are drawn to new characters like Sarada, Mitsuki, Kawaki, and the titular protagonist. They are interested in the direction these characters would take and how they would turn out. The Boruto saga also notably features older characters from Naruto, but they do not make nearly enough appearances.

Many Naruto fans already see a problem with the way mangaka Ikemoto handled older characters, especially the major ones. Naruto and Sasuke, who were the strongest beings in the previous series, have been nerfed for much of the Boruto saga. There is also the non-involvement of senior characters from the previous work, which doesn’t bode well for the story’s continuity.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinions and may contain spoilers for the series.

Why more ninjas from Naruto need to appear in Boruto

Kakashi should have been in the Sunagakure arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The sequels to Naruto are impressive; not only do they present fresh ideas, but they have fleshed those ideas thoroughly at the same time. Another reason for the series' impact is its main characters; they are an improvement on Naruto and Sasuke, and they represent the themes of the story quite well.

From how the Boruto saga is unfolding, it is clear that Ikemoto wants to create a path distinct from Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, but at the same time, retaining elements from the latter two stories. However, the way he is going about it might prove to be wrong. He has already tossed aside two major characters in the manga, and in the anime, the treatment of legendary characters is far from alright.

The emergence of the Shinju is bound to raise the curiosity of Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The anime has already vitiated the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, along with handling Onoki’s death poorly. Meanwhile, in the manga, the lack of characters is also rearing its ugly head, as Konoha always seems to lack ninjas. In Two Blue Vortex, Konoha was attacked twice, and despite these attacks, the likes of Kakashi, Tsunade, Rock Lee, and Sakura didn’t make a single appearance.

The characters from Naruto are difference makers, and many missions that are being undergone in Two Blue Vortex are beyond S tier, which makes them very difficult. This is why the Sunagakure arc doesn’t make sense on paper, as in the original Naruto, they wouldn’t send the ninjas that were sent to embark on a mission with two Kage-level threats.

Final thoughts

It is understandable that Ikemoto wants to shine the spotlight on his newer characters. However, the problem occurs when doing so while defying the rules that have been set in the world from the start.

There is no way Konoha gets invaded twice, and the ninja world isn't in an uproar. It is understood that the ninja world is now stable due to the collaborative efforts of all the major Kages, which means that any harm that comes to one village will lead them to move. So, the fact that they’ve remained unmoving is worrisome.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidu Arah Sidu Arah writes about anime at Sportskeeda, offering insight shaped by his diverse interests and background. Although he studied animal science and agriculture at university, Sidu’s true passion has always been in creative expression. This passion led him to discover the dynamic world of anime and manga.



Previously, Sidu used to run a music community called Songstopedia and contributed as a writer for Total Apex Sports. His short story was notably featured in Trash to Treasure Lit, an online magazine, showcasing his talent for storytelling. He incorporates this skill into his work, ensuring that his writing reflects his voice while maintaining accuracy and relevance.



Inspired by Takehiko Inoue, Sidu aims to create art that can change lives, believing that Inoue’s work mirrors the complexities of the real world. In his free time, he enjoys playing football or reading manga. If given the chance, he would love to teleport to the world of Hirayasumi. Know More