10 anime characters like Himeno from Chainsaw Man

Anime characters like Himeno from Chainsaw Man usually contain a balance of toughness, recklessness, and emotional vulnerability that makes them distinct. These characters exist on the edge of normality without abiding by the rules established by society, while also battling their own demons, and using cigarettes, sarcasm, or any other act of reckless tipping point to hide their pain. Himeno was not a villain; rather, she was complex and layered and was willing to do everything in her power to protect the people she cared for deeply.

Characters similar to Himeno usually operate in a morally ambiguous space, fight for something bigger than themselves, and leave a meaningful impression on users through the intensity of their frail human vulnerability. Anime characters like Himeno, whether professionally mentoring others, suffering immense trauma, or just driven to protect, exist for similar purposes. Here are the 10 anime characters like Himeno.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the manga/anime. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Revy, Misato Katsuragi, and 8 other anime characters like Himeno from Chainsaw Man

1) Revy (Black Lagoon)

Revy as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Revy is the primary gunfighter for the Lagoon Company, and her dual pistol skills are unmatched, along with her aggressive persona. She is also volatile, sharp-tongued, and very guarded, but underneath, there are also glimpses of vulnerability that are buried under so much exterior hardness. She's a heavy drinker, unapologetic about opening fire, especially at those who deserved it.

Revy’s trauma and cynicism are mirrored in Himeno’s emotional detachment and reckless behavior in Chainsaw Man. Both women have suffered emotional trauma, cope with it through alcohol, and live in brutal, violent worlds that require toughness to survive. This makes Revy one of the anime characters like Himeno.

2) Misato Katsuragi (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Misato Katsuragi as seen in anime (Image via Gainax)

Misato Katsuragi is a high-ranking officer responsible for missions against the Angels. She appears confident, flirty, and carefree, with a cigarette in one hand and an alcoholic drink in the other, while making jokes as if she ruled the world. But she is actually a deeply traumatized, wounded person with pain that stems from her past and is the result of her burdens.

Like Himeno, she is irresponsible for herself but loyal and dutiful to the danger she brings to the lives of others.. Her messy one-room apartment, along with her awkward friendships and relationships, makes her more natural. Misato is certainly one of the anime characters like Himeno.

3) Rize Kamishiro (Tokyo Ghoul)

Rize Kamishiro as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Initially, Rize Kamishiro seems graceful and soft-spoken, but that is all a front for her demeanor. Beyond the calm surface, there is a cold and brutal beast, a hunter and predatory monster that doesn't care for consequences, only taking what she wants. Like Himeno, Rize adds a layer of mystique and seductiveness before revealing her more evil self.

Her presence leaves a lasting impression on those around her, often leading to irreversible consequences. Rize is the personified danger all wrapped in femininity, with a tragic element that never actually hides. Rize is thus one of the anime characters like Himeno from Chainsaw Man.

4) Lisa Lisa (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency)

Lisa Lisa as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

Lisa Lisa is a skilled fighter and a respected instructor with a serious, no-nonsense attitude. She is confident in her skill level and will not shy away from putting a person in their place, regardless of rank or reputation. Lisa Lisa's cool, calm, collected, and adult exterior hides a woman whose life was shaped by tremendous loss and a strong sense of responsibility.

Lisa Lisa employs a very harsh, though fair, training regimen, and she expects other combatants to come close to her skill level. Lisa Lisa carries herself with elegance, mystery, and deep sadness, making her one of the anime characters like Himeno from Chainsaw Man.

5) Yoruichi Shihouin (Bleach)

Yoruichi Shihouin as seen in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Yoruichi Shihouin possesses a presence of confidence and agility that often conceals her most honest intentions underneath a cool and relaxed demeanor, and permits her to playfully tease. Although skilled in combat and not too shy about putting herself in dangerous situations, she still maintains a level of emotional distance even with the people she mentors.

Similar to other anime characters like Himeno, her mentorship is marked by tough love. She encourages others to push through the pain and continuously be better, even when she experiences discomfort herself. She does not wear her vulnerabilities lightly. She will smile through the pain and never ask for help, even when she needs it.

6) Maki Zenin (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Maki Zenin as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Maki Zenin is a cold and disciplined sorcerer who almost never lets her emotions interfere with her actions, while making sure that she has a deep-seated bitterness just beneath. She is blunt and distant from most people and is perpetually pushing herself to be stronger, not because she wants to be admired, but because she must be.

Maki's strength does not come from flashy power but rather the ability to endure rejection and suffering. Even among friends, she keeps her guard up and relies on control instead of allowing herself to be vulnerable. This places her among the anime characters like Himeno.

7) Tsukuyo (Gintama)

Tsukuyo as seen in anime (Image via Sunrise)

Tsukuyo is the head of the Hyakka, which is the elite all-female officers in Yoshiwara. She is recognized for her labor and lethal fighting capabilities, and her demeanor is cold and serious enough to repel most people. Tsukuyo will have a criminal level of toughness, but still be gripped by guilt from her past.

Tsukuyo always places the welfare of others before her own, even when sacrificing her welfare comes at considerable expense. She drinks and smokes to decrease her emotional pain; however, Tsukuyo will never allow her pain to affect her job. Tsukuyo's enigmatic loyalty, emotional conflicts, remorse, and self-destructive tendencies place her among the anime characters like Himeno.

8) Esdeath (Akame ga Kill!)

Esdeath as seen in anime (Image via White Fox)

Esdeath is a deadly general known for her power, intelligence, and emotional detachment in war. Cold, calculating, and loyal to her own strange sense of order, Esdeath is cruel but with a romantic and even obsessive side, especially with Tatsumi. Esdeath shows that she is capable of feeling intense emotions.

Like Himeno, she is an exaggeration of extremes, dangerous and controlling on the surface, but impulsively unpredictable underneath. Her combination of cruelty and vulnerability makes her one of the anime characters like Himeno from Chainsaw Man.

9) Olivier Armstrong (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Olivier Armstrong as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

In the story, Olivier Armstrong is the officer of Fort Briggs, a military installation. As cold-hearted as she is, she has a very solid mentality and rarely displays weakness. Olivier demands strength and loyalty.

Similar to anime characters like Himeno, Olivier hides her underlying emotion behind her full authority and sarcasm; she doesn't let emotion compromise her professional decisions. She also makes the hard calls when it comes to survival. Below her hard shell is someone who's more protective of their own.

10) ⁠Clare (Claymore)

Clare as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Clare is a half-human, half-Yoma warrior in an organization that hunts monsters. Clare is quiet, intense, and emotionally scarred by trauma from loss, but understands nothing of fear or weakness. Similar to anime characters like Himeno, she accepts equally dangerous missions and rarely thinks about her own safety, and builds a rare, meaningful connection. While Clare is not the strongest fighter, she's gritty and stubborn, which lets her survive.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Himeno are impactful in their portrayals of toughness, emotional trauma, and selfless actions. Whenever one considers a character like Revy's violent outbursts, Misato's emotional collapse, and Clare's steely resolve, they will bring out different aspects of Himeno's complexities in Chainsaw Man.

The characters battle monsters or the enemy, but they also battle against the demons inside them, all the while prioritizing duty and responsibility over their own stability. The characters live in the grey— saving others, ripping themselves apart internally in silence, not asking for help.

