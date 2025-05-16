One of Dragon Ball Z's most iconic Goku & Vegeta moments has more depth than fans think

Dragon Ball Z is a series that is often celebrated for its combats but doesn't get a lot of recognition for its strong character moments, such as the clash between Goku and Majin Vegeta during the events of the Majin Buu saga. At this moment, the Saiyan Prince allows himself to be manipulated by Babidi so he can fight the protagonist. This gives Vegeta a chance to lash out and express all the pent-up frustration he has amassed throughout the years.

It has become one of the most iconic Dragon Ball Z moments and it has everything to do with the culmination of Vegeta's character arc in the original series, which resonates with many fans. This clash highlights his inferiority complex when it comes to Goku, his declining sense of worth, and how he doesn't value who he is and keeps thinking of who he used to be.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining why Majin Vegeta's outburst against Goku is one of the deepest Dragon Ball Z moments

Majin Vegeta and Goku during their fight in the Dragon Ball Z anime (Image via Toei Animation).

During the events of the Majin Buu saga, Vegeta allows himself to become a puppet of Babidi's and gain a power boost to be able to fight and defeat Goku once and for all. However, he keeps control of himself and carries on with the battle, taking the opportunity to express all the frustration he accumulated from the first time he fought the protagonist back in the days of the Saiyan saga.

The Dragon Ball Z anime extends the sequence, thus offering both Majin Vegeta and Goku a chance to shine but also give the former more time to vent out his frustration from constantly being the protagonist's second. It also highlights his reluctance to accept he has become a better man and is no longer the bloodthirsty conqueror of worlds when he was introduced. This moment marks the conclusion of his character development.

Amidst this climactic Dragon Ball Z moment, Goku shows a lot of respect for Vegeta, agreeing to their fight and listening to his outburst without ever talking down to him. While the protagonist is often described as simple-minded, moments like these shed light on his growth throughout the series as he is capable of expressing empathy to the Saiyan Prince.

The legacy of Vegeta and Goku's rivalry and friendship

Goku and Vegeta have the most iconic anime rivalry and friendship of all time (Image via Toei Animation).

It goes without saying that Dragon Ball Z has the best rivalry and friendship in battle shonen through Goku and Vegeta—two of them are among the most iconic characters in the entire medium. Therefore, their clash in the Majin Buu saga has been regarded as one of the franchise's many highlights, especially because of what it does for Vegeta's character and also marks the beginning of the latter's full redemption.

They also have the benefit of being one of the first rivalries to cement this trope in the world of anime, although, to Toriyama's credit, this duo has continued to reach younger generations throughout the years, adding to their staying power. Furthermore, the fact they went from bitter rivals to holding major respect for each other is one of the franchise's biggest victories.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball Z is never going to get its proper due when it comes to strong character moments and the Majin Vegeta vs. Goku clash is arguably the Saiyan Prince's absolute peak in terms of writing. It is the culmination of his journey in the original series and presents him as a better man in the best possible manner.

