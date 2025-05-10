5 Dragon Ball transformations the franchise doesn't need (& 5 it can't live without)

Dragon Ball transformations are a very iconic part of the franchise and something that has become synonymous with some of the best moments this story has ever given. Whether it’s Goku’s first Super Saiyan power-up against Frieza in Namek or Ultra Instinct breaking the internet back in the Tournament of Power arc, there have been stellar transformations and others not so well received.

There have been Dragon Ball transformations that have struggled to make an impact on the audience, whether it’s because they were not constructed well enough from a narrative perspective or far too obvious of a moment of fanservice. Thus, some of these power-ups have become elements that the fandom can certainly live without, while there are others that are fundamental to understanding the greatness of the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 Dragon Ball transformations that are not needed

5. Moro's final form

A rather controversial decision among Dragon Ball transformations (Image via Toei Animation)

When Moro first appeared in the Super manga, he was a breath of fresh air for a lot of fans, mostly because of his design and abilities. Here was a millennia-old wizard who fought using magic instead of the franchise’s classic hand-to-hand combat, resulting in a villain who felt distinct from what came before, but that joy didn’t last very long.

Super manga artist and co-author Toyotaro eventually revealed that Moro has the ability to absorb others and slowly gain back his youth, thus becoming a lot more powerful. This didn’t seem very problematic at first since absorptions are a common staple of the franchise, but the villain’s final form definitely rubbed people the wrong way.

It is one of the worst Dragon Ball transformations because of how generic his design is, how it regresses Moro as a character, and how it turns him into a much more typical fighter since he focuses on hand-to-hand combat. This is a very good example of having a very good idea for a character and not executing it properly.

4. Kale's Berserker Super Saiyan

One of the most redundant Dragon Ball transformations (Image via Toei Animation).

Fans have always wanted to see female Saiyans having a greater role in the franchise, so it makes a lot of sense why author Akira Toriyama, Shueisha, and Toei Animation came up with the concepts of Universe 6’s Caulifla and Kale. However, when it came to the power-up of the latter to compete in the Tournament of Power, it resulted in one of the worst concepts as far as Dragon Ball transformations go.

Most fans of the franchise know how iconic Broly’s Legendary Super Saiyan is among Dragon Ball transformations, but using it with Kale didn’t really appeal to the community as the people in charge expected it to. It felt like a cheap attempt at fanservice and nostalgia, especially considering that, at the time, Broly wasn’t canon in the Super storyline and people didn’t like that his concept was used in such a cheap way.

Moreover, now that Broly is part of the canon, Kale’s transformation becomes even more redundant in the grand scheme of things because the former appeals a lot more to fans. It is one of the worst Dragon Ball transformations in terms of both execution and planning, which was a major issue with the franchise around this time.

3. Blue Evolution

Vegeta using Blue Evolution in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

A common pattern in the modern Dragon Ball franchise is that the creators want Vegeta to keep up with Goku in terms of strength; hence, they always come up with ways to make him stronger. It usually works and sometimes even gives him a transformation of his own, such as Ultra Ego, but there are occasions where it doesn’t hit the mark, which is the case of the Blue Evolution power-up in the Tournament of Power arc.

As he was Jiren in the tournament, Vegeta’s frustration and desire to keep up with Goku become the fuel for him to reach the Blue Evolution state, with the anime focusing a lot more on the promise he made to Kyabe. On the other hand, the manga gives too much emphasis to the Saiyan Prince’s resentment of the protagonist, which is something he overcame during the days of the Buu saga.

It is a power-up that doesn’t explain how Super Saiyan Blue can evolve to Blue Evolution, which is a usual staple of the worst Dragon Ball transformations. Furthermore, it tends to focus on Vegeta’s motivation to surpass Goku, which is an idea he moved on from a long time ago.

2. Super Saiyan Rage

One of the most criticized Dragon Ball transformations (Image via Toei Animation).

One of the most common examples among the worst Dragon Ball transformations when it comes to idea, execution, and intent. Super Saiyan Rage is a power-up that Future Trunks got in the Super anime simply to catch up to the main powerhouses of the Goku Black arc, such as the titular villain, Vegeta, and Goku, thus feeling forced from the get-go.

Second of all, Future Trunks doesn’t have any unique element that could lead him to have a transformation of this type, which is something that a lot of fans have pointed out. It feels like a cheap attempt to make him stronger, which is ironic considering that the character doesn’t achieve much with this form throughout the arc.

In many ways, it is not only one of the worst Dragon Ball transformations but also a prime example of what went wrong with the Super anime in the storytelling area during those years. It is very telling that this power-up has yet to age well and has only gotten worse in terms of perception.

1. Beast Gohan

Arguably the worst among Dragon Ball transformations (Image via Toei Animation).

Fans always wanted Gohan to come back to the spotlight, but his Beast form is probably one of the worst ways to achieve that. It is a power-up that he gained during the events of the Super Hero arc in Super when fighting Cell Max, with the scene of his first transformation mirroring when he first turned Super Saiyan 2, and therein lies the problem.

The whole point of this transformation is to make him strong enough to keep up with Goku and Vegeta while also appealing to the nostalgia of his most iconic moment. Furthermore, as of this writing, the franchise has yet to provide an explanation for the origin of this transformation, making it even more frustrating to a lot of people.

It is early stages, though, and Toyotaro could find a way to turn this around, but among Dragon Ball transformations, this is something that a lot of fans could live without.

5 Dragon Ball transformations that have defined the franchise

5. Majin Vegeta

The power-up as seen in Daima (Image via Toei Animation).

There could be a discussion regarding whether this counts as a transformation, but it is definitely a power-up that Vegeta gained by allowing Babidi to control him. However, because of his pride and mental fortitude, he managed to get a hold of himself and challenged Goku to a fight, thus reaching a level playing field thanks to the boost in power he gained.

It is one of the most iconic Dragon Ball transformations or power-ups because it represents Vegeta's lowest moment as a person, allowing himself to be controlled since he can't accept that he has become a better man. This period of his character also allows him to share this with Goku while they are fighting, and his sacrifice against Majin Buu, while futile, serves as one of the most memorable moments in the entire franchise.

From a storytelling perspective, it is one of the most brilliant concepts author Akira Toriyama came up with and elevated Vegeta's character development even further.

4. Ultra Instinct

Goku using Ultra Instinct as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

It is common knowledge that the Super era of the franchise is divisive, to say the least, but Ultra Instinct being one of the best Dragon Ball transformations is a testament to its quality. This not only allows Goku to break away from gaining transformations through his Saiyan heritage but also serves as a culmination of all the martial arts training he has received throughout the series, which is something that the Super manga emphasizes.

The protagonist unleashes this form for the first time when he is fighting Jiren in the Tournament of Power and serves as a way for him to move without thinking, thus becoming a much harder target to hit. It is a transformation that offers something beyond just making Goku stronger, which is another reason it has become so appealing to a lot of people.

Moreover, the introduction of the transformation in the anime has become one of the most iconic moments in the entire franchise, which is saying a lot. His two battles against Jiren using this form, his Kamehameha against Kefla, and the Gods of Destruction bowing to him have been some of the biggest highlights of the Super era of the series and are thanks to Ultra Instinct, thus making it one of the best Dragon Ball transformations.

3. Super Saiyan 4

Goku using the transformation in GT (Image via Toei Animation).

Very few Dragon Ball transformations have become as beloved and celebrated as GT's Super Saiyan 4, and it makes a lot of sense. It is the peak of Goku's power through his Saiyan heritage and also allows the protagonist to tame the Ozaru form that took the life of his Grandpa Gohan, thus closing the circle for the character.

Moreover, among Dragon Ball transformations, this one has an outstanding character design, with Goku having ape-like fur, longer black hair, and changes in his eyes that make him a lot more distinct. It is simply a memorable transformation and one of the greatest moments for the character in the entire history of the franchise.

2. Super Saiyan 2

Gohan using the transformation in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Gohan had an upward trajectory from the moment he was introduced at the beginning of the Saiyan saga and his Super Saiyan 2 moment against Perfect Cell is one of the greatest Dragon Ball transformations. That is because it feels like the climax of the character and the moment he came into his own, especially considering that Toriyama was initially planning for him to become the protagonist.

The death of Android 16, coupled with his dying words, was the ultimate push for Gohan to unleash all of his potential during this arc. Moreover, his change in personality during the dismantling of the Cell Juniors was also something that appealed to a lot of people, to the point that it could be argued that Super Saiyan 2 never had the same impact as it did during this moment.

1. Super Saiyan

The most legendary among Dragon Ball transformations (Image via Toei Animation).

It goes without saying that, among Dragon Ball transformations, the first Super Saiyan is the most iconic transformation in the history of anime and manga. This moment was a monumental change in the medium, making power-ups a lot more prominent in battle shonen, and the Super Saiyan is still going strong to this very day.

Furthermore, the build-up in the Namek saga was quite well done, with Vegeta hyping the legacy of this legendary warrior who can surpass limits. However, fans didn't have a clear understanding of what this meant and could have referred to just a status, but Goku, after witnessing Frieza taking Krillin's life, unleashes this transformation, becoming the warrior of legend.

Final thoughts

Dragon Ball transformations are always going to be an important and fundamental element of the franchise, even though some of them haven't managed to hit the mark, which can happen. However, when these power-ups are well executed, they can be some of the most exciting and memorable occasions of the entire franchise.

