The line between good and evil in Hunter x Hunter is blurry, and its characters symbolize this

Moral ambiguity is not just a subplot or an undercurrent in Hunter x Hunter. Ethical complexity drives Yoshihiro Togashi's world, from Gon's quest for revenge to Meruem's tragic evolution. The story could not get clearer on this point than in the Dark Continent arc, where Beyond Netero is shown as a mysterious, menacing figure.

Yet, in a series where characters are rarely what they seem, assuming Beyond is evil just because he curses babies or opposes the Hunter Association might miss the point. Instead, he could embody the same moral complexity that shaped his father, Isaac Netero.

The paradox of Isaac Netero in Hunter x Hunter

Isaac Netero was a man full of contradictions: a disciplined martial artist and a war-craving lunatic, a philosophical sage, and a reckless killer. He was “insane,” as the manga describes, but also deeply devoted to his own sense of justice. Netero wasn’t traditionally good or evil—he was balanced. This balance was his strength and maybe his curse.

Likewise, Beyond Netero appears to be made from the same cloth, not just genetically but thematically as well. His charisma, leadership, and unpredictability mirror those of his father, and that’s probably intentional. Togashi doesn’t just create characters; he crafts thematic reflections.

Balance as a form of enlightenment

The key to understanding Beyond could lie in the idea of balance as a form of enlightenment. If Netero embodied spiritual and moral balance, Beyond might be the next step, balanced in a different way.

While Netero focused on physical mastery and moral restraint, Beyond could represent a strategic mind with a broader vision, possibly one rooted in the collective rather than the individual. This might explain why his Nen ability could involve symbiosis or tapping into others' abilities.

If Netero stood alone in battle, Beyond would command a nation of specialists, parasites, and masterminds.

Dark choices for a greater cause

Netero as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

The “cursed babies” panel, which disturbed many readers, might be part of this larger symbiotic theme. It’s disturbing, yes, but Togashi draws a visual parallel between this scene and the moment Netero detonated the Poor Man’s Rose—the ultimate weapon of human evil.

Just as Netero used something vile for a greater purpose, perhaps Beyond is making similarly dark choices for the sake of long-term survival. If a threat from the Dark Continent is indeed looming, then Beyond’s urgency and morally questionable actions might be necessary evils. In a world as brutal as Hunter x Hunter, idealism rarely wins.

Beyond is a necessary evolution

Beyond Netero as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Togashi seems to suggest that true leadership and survival in this universe require a willingness to transcend simplistic morality. Beyond isn't a villain in the traditional sense in this context.

He's an idealist, a man of action willing to get his hands dirty in the picture of what man must become if he's to survive. Whether you see him as a hero, an anti-hero, or an angel of darkness depends on your moral fiber.

Final thoughts

Beyond Netero as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In conclusion, Hunter x Hunter constantly challenges us to rethink what good and evil truly mean. Beyond Netero, like his father, embodies that philosophical conflict. He can be both a villain and a savior. Therefore, it's hard to pin down his role.

Beyond might be the figure leading humanity into the next stage of evolution in a society that punishes idealism and encourages flexibility. As his name suggests, he is beyond—beyond evil, beyond good, and possibly even beyond judgment.

